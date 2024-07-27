Olympic Games: Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle impress with heat victory in Paris

Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle were impressive winners of their heat in the double scull on the first morning of the Olympic rowing regatta. After a slow start, Lynch and Doyle took the lead shortly after halfway and were in command with 800 metres to go.

In a stacked heat, they finished ahead of the European silver medallists Spain and the reigning Olympic champions France. Germany finished fourth. The gold medal favourites, Netherlands, also won their heat. Lynch and Doyle go straight through to a semi-final on Tuesday.

In the women’s double scull Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin also qualified from their heat with a third-place finish. They trailed at the back of the field until beyond halfway, but they closed down the Lithuanian crew with a strong third quarter in the race and finished behind the French and Australians.

