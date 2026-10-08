Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €275,000

30 Beech Park Avenue, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€695,000, DNG

Located in the much sought-after south Dublin suburb of Foxrock, this well-maintained detached three-bedroom house of 94sq m (1,012sq ft) features an open-plan kitchen/ breakfastroom, diningroom and a large livingroom. The house has a private rear garden, landscaped front garden with off-street parking, and is convenient to a number of schools including Loreto College Foxrock, Clonkeen College CBS, Blackrock College, and Hollypark and St Brigid’s primary schools. The N11 and M50 motorway are easily accessible. Ber C2.

On view: By appointment at DNG

Apartment 30, Block B, Altamont Hall, Stoney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Apartment 30, Block B, Altamont Hall, Stoney Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€475,000, Hunters Estate Agent

Set on the ground floor of a small and well-established development just off Stoney Road in Dundrum, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment of 79sq m (850sq ft) comes for sale in turnkey condition and features wooden floors, a stone fireplace with coal-effect fire, built-in wardrobes and en suite bathroom in the main bedroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. The apartment has a designated underground car-parking space with remote-control access. Ber C.

On view: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

33 Park Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4

33 Park Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€595,000, DNG

Situated within a quiet courtyard setting to the rear of the Park Court scheme just off Park Avenue in Sandymount, this two-bedroom townhouse (75sq m/807sq ft) comprises a large livingroom, kitchen, lounge/diningroom and two large double bedrooms. There is ample car parking within the development and a communal, south-facing rear garden. Park Court is located within a short walk of Sandymount village and Sandymount Strand and 3.5km from Dublin city centre. Ber C3.

On view: By appointment at DNG

30 Main Street, Howth, Co Dublin

30 Main Street, Howth, Co Dublin

€725,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This terraced three-bedroom townhouse occupies a prime position in the heart of the seaside village of Howth. The property, which has been extended, renovated and modernised, extends to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) and comes with gas-fired central heating and double-glazed windows. There is an open-plan kitchen and diningroom, bedroom and livingroom on the ground floor, and two bedrooms, a study and family shower room upstairs. The property is located within a short walk of all of Howth’s restaurants, bars, and shops and the Dart station. Ber C.

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

Apartment 32, Liberty Corner, Foley Street, Dublin 1

Apartment 32, Liberty Corner, Foley Street, Dublin 1

€275,000, Kelly Bradshaw

Located within a short walk of O’Connell Street, the IFSC, north and south docklands in Dublin city centre, this second-floor, one-bedroom apartment (43sq m/463sq ft) briefly comprises an open-plan living and dining area, double bedroom, a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom with a bath and shower. There is ample storage space. The apartment development is well served by public transport, with the Dart and Luas serving nearby Connolly station and Store Street respectively. Ber C.

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw