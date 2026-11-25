A High Court judge has refused to make directions on foot of complaints by Paddy McKillen jnr over media reporting of his proposed personal insolvency arrangement. Photograph: Collins Pic Collins Photos

A High Court judge has refused to make directions on foot of complaints by Paddy McKillen jnr over media reporting of his proposed personal insolvency arrangement.

Judge Nessa Cahill said publicity was a risk of the “substantial advantage” conferred on a debtor by the court’s insolvency process, and said she did not believe it was appropriate to make directions in respect of media reporting of the case.

Lawyers for McKillen jnr on Wednesday told the judge details of the proposed arrangement were reported last week by various news outlets, before the arrangement had been put before the court or placed on affidavit. They argued that this was not appropriate, and not in keeping with legislation underpinning the insolvency process.

McKillen jnr has told the court he has debts of €27.7 million and is insolvent. In September, the court granted him a protective certificate, which protects him from his creditors until at least December.

In the proposed personal insolvency arrangement circulated to McKillen jnr’s creditors last week − and reported by news outlets − creditors would have received €445,000, backed by €500,000 from the businessman’s brother Tyrone. Under that arrangement, McKillen jnr would keep a 1986 Porsche, a 1983 BMW and five paintings.

The court heard on Wednesday that that arrangement had been overtaken by an updated proposed deal, under which creditors would receive €1.2 million.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Martin Hayden, counsel for McKillen jnr, asked the court to direct that creditors confirm they had not published the complained-of material.

Hayden, appearing with Keith Farry, also sought a direction that there be no publication of material in the case prior to the “appropriate sequence of events”.

He said some creditors had not received the proposed arrangement by the time details of it emerged in the media.

He submitted the information received through the insolvency process should be used for the purposes of the proceedings, and not in “pre-emptive publication exercise”.

“It shouldn’t be that at every twist and turn there’s a media fest in circumstances where it’s difficult for all parties to deal with this matter,” he submitted.

Bernard Dunleavy, counsel for McKillen jnr creditor Herbert Street Property Finance, said there was no application formally before the court. He said he could not understand why McKillen jnr, and not the personal insolvency practitioner overseeing the process, was making the application.

Dunleavy, appearing with Niall Ó hUignn, said he did not want to “ratchet up the temperature”, but submitted it was telling that the application was made in circumstances where the contents of McKillen jnr’s affidavits have previously appeared in news publications prior to that evidence being opened in court.

Aidan Redmond, for creditor Cabriz Finance, questioned why his client and Herbert Street were before the court.

Redmond, appearing with Martin Scanlon, said the two lenders were the only creditors written to in relation to the alleged leak to the media, and there was no confirmation the leak had not originated from McKillen jnr’s solicitors or the personal insolvency practitioner’s office.

His side had responded to the allegations, Redmond said, stating the proposed arrangement had not been leaked by his client.

The judge refused the application for directions.

She said the personal insolvency process is a public process that confers a substantial advantage on a debtor. She said the process carries a risk of publicity, a price that is paid for the advantage of a protective certificate.

She said she did not believe the court should be drawn into the matter, and said there was no basis for the directions sought.

Separately, the judge said she would issue judgment this week on an application by Herbert Street and Cabriz to cross-examine McKillen jnr on his financial affairs.

The lenders are seeking to set aside the protective certificate issued to McKillen jnr over concerns raised about alleged material non-disclosure in financial information provided to the court.