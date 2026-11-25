South African ​president Cyril Ramaphosa won a court bid on Wednesday to set aside an official report that had paved the way for possible impeachment proceedings over misconduct allegations linked to the “Farmgate” burglary at his ranch.

The Western Cape high court declared unlawful the 2022 findings of an independent parliamentary panel, which ​accused Ramaphosa of a conflict of interest over the origin of large amounts of cash stolen from a sofa at his ranch in 2020.

“The court ⁠found that the [parliamentary] panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions,” judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said, reading the court’s unanimous decision.

“The panel went ‌beyond ‌its ​lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions, and made several material errors of law.”

The ruling hands Ramaphosa a political reprieve by removing a finding that had exposed him to possible ⁠impeachment at a vulnerable moment for him and ​the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC won about 31 per cent of ​the vote in this month’s local elections, its worst such result, extending a decline that saw it lose its national parliamentary ‌majority for the first time in 2024.

Ramaphosa has always ​denied wrongdoing and said the $580,000 stolen at his farm was money from the sale of buffaloes.

But the episode ⁠raised questions about why he had so ⁠much cash stuffed in furniture.

The 2022 ​report said the president failed to report the theft through proper channels, violated the constitution regarding paid work from his farm and directed presidential security to do police work.

The matter has been embarrassing for a leader who came to power promising to fight corruption and clean up the image of the former liberation movement.

The constitutional court revived impeachment proceedings against the president in May. It found that a 2022 parliamentary vote to stop the process was invalid and that parliament should set up an impeachment inquiry.

The Western Cape high ‌court in July temporarily halted ⁠the inquiry pending the outcome of Wednesday’s ruling.

“I don’t think there will be political appetite to restart the impeachment hearing. So the matter just simply ends there,” political and governance analyst Sandile Swana said.

The ‌speaker of the National Assembly said she would study the judgment and its immediate implications for the impeachment committee.

Ramaphosa (74), has been head of ​state since 2018, and his second presidential term is due to end in 2029. ​The ANC is due to elect its next leader next year, when Ramaphosa will step down after two five-year terms as party leader.- Reuters

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