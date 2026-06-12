Address : 22 The Marine Lighthouse, Enniscrone, Co Sligo Price : €895,000 Agent : DNG Country Homes & DNG Michael Boland

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If you’ve always liked the idea of living in a lighthouse but weren’t too keen on the exposed cliffs and the winds that usually come with it, this penthouse in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, offers a more practical version of the concept.

The Marine Lighthouse development was built in the early 2000s on the seafront in Enniscrone. While the rest of the apartments in the block were completed and occupied, the central dome section of the building remained unfinished. The current owners later bought the space and secured planning permission to complete it as a stand-alone penthouse. The result is number 22, a two-storey apartment built around a substantial spiral staircase that sits at the centre of the lighthouse-inspired design.

Number 22 The Marine Lighthouse, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

The apartment is accessed from the rear of the block through private grounds. The staircase immediately becomes the focal point of the interior, winding through both floors beneath the curved dome structure. Considerable attention went into the fit-out and finish, particularly in the construction of the staircase itself, which gives the property much of its character.

Spiral staircase

The sleeping accommodation is arranged on the lower floor, where there are four bedrooms in total. The principal bedroom faces directly towards the sea and includes both a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom. The remaining bedrooms are all doubles, two of which also have en suite bathrooms. A family bathroom is positioned off the hallway.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

The upper floor is given over to the main living spaces, making the most of the elevated position and uninterrupted coastal views. The livingroom occupies the curved front section of the property and is wrapped in full-height glazing overlooking the beach and sea. The ceiling design takes inspiration from sun rays, centred on a crystal drop pendant light that can deliver a bit of a show when the lighting is right. Doors from the living area open on to a wraparound balcony.

Livingroom

Polished porcelain tiles run through the main seating area before giving way to timber flooring in the dining sections. These spaces connect through to the kitchen at the rear of the upper floor. The kitchen is fitted with shaker-style units and is lit by four Velux roof lights overhead, which keep the space bright throughout the day. There is also a separate utility room providing additional storage along with space for laundry appliances.

Kitchen

Because of the curved dome design, the apartment can initially feel more compact than it is, but the internal floor area extends to a decent 193sq m (2,076sq ft). The property has a B2 Ber rating and heating is provided by energy-efficient electric storage heaters. It is on the market for €895,000 through DNG Country Homes and DNG Michael Boland.

The owners have primarily used the apartment as a holiday letting. According to the listing, it has received consistent five-star Airbnb reviews from guests over the years, apart from one visitor who deducted a star because of the number of stairs involved.

Its position on the seafront is likely to appeal to buyers looking for a holiday home and to investors considering the short-term letting market. The apartment is within walking distance of the shops, restaurants and pubs in Enniscrone itself, while the beach and promenade are directly outside.

The area is also well known for surfing, with several surf schools operating locally. Ballina, Co Mayo, is less than 20 minutes away by car, while Galway city can be reached in about two hours. Ireland West Airport Knock is under an hour away, making the property relatively accessible for weekend trips and short stays throughout the year.