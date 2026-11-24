Not the least of the marvels of Radie Peat’s brilliant new album No Human Tongue Can Tell is her searing revival of Liam Weldon’s elegy for the lost ideals of Irish republicanism, Dark Horse on the Wind. But even while listening to it, I couldn’t help wondering whether younger fans would understand what it’s about.

It’s about two things: performative republicanism and the IRA’s descent into atrocity. Weldon, the great bard of Ballyfermot, sang of how politicians exploited the dead of 1916 for their own cynical purposes: “Now charlatans wear dead men’s shoes/ Aye and rattle dead men’s bones.” And he foresaw the consequences: “In grief and hate our motherland/Her dragon’s teeth has sown/Now the warriors spring from the earth/To maim and kill their own”.

When Weldon recorded Dark Horse on the Wind in 1976, there was no doubting what those lines meant. In January of that year the Provisional IRA murdered ten Protestant workmen at Kingsmill, letting their one Catholic colleague go unharmed. It killed another 128 people in 1976. Nobody listening to Weldon needed to be reminded how grief had warped into hate and romantic idealism had curdled into murderous fanaticism.

And later, when it was all over, anyone who did need to be reminded could look it all up in one of the most remarkable books to emerge from any conflict: Lost Lives. It goes through, one by one, 3697 violent deaths, from John Patrick Scullion in June 1966 to James McMahon in November 2003. They include vile killings by loyalist paramilitaries and by the “security forces” who were supposed to be protecting the entire population. But almost two-thirds of the deaths it records were caused by self-described republicans.

Lost Lives is the work of Chris Thornton, Brian Feeney, David McVea, Seamus Kelters – and of one of the finest chroniclers of the Troubles, David McKittrick, a journalist of great skill, stamina and integrity. McKittrick died last week. Reports of his death came with photographs of him holding a copy of Lost Lives. In an eloquent tribute, the SDLP leader Claire Hanna said that “David’s lasting monument will be Lost Lives”.

Except it’s not a lasting monument. It has been allowed to crumble away. It has been out of print for twenty years now. If you want to buy an unused copy, a bookseller in Denver, Colorado will ship one to you for €1092, including postage. There are five used copies available from booksellers in England, priced between €361 and €850. Irish booksellers like Kenny’s in Galway and Chapters in Dublin have no copies.

It gets worse. The online catalogue of the public library system lists a mere seven copies of the final edition of Lost Lives, each of them located in Dublin. And not a single copy can be borrowed – all are listed as “not for loan” or “in transit”. There is one copy that was “In transit from Dublin City Pembroke to Dublin City Donaghmede” last month – presumably for someone in Donaghmede to read it in the library reference room.

There are 27 copies of the first (1999) edition in our public libraries. Just five are listed as “available” with four out on loan – so in the entire country, there are nine copies that a reader could borrow. Meanwhile, if you look up Lost Lives in your local library’s catalogue, you’ll be directed first to Lost Lives by Lisa Cutts (“a chilling and harrowing police procedural”) and then to The Lost Lives of Frances Langley (“Frances has fallen under Benoit’s romantic spell, and their summer of love finds her willing to do almost anything for the handsome art collector”.)

Essentially, if you want to read Lost Lives and you didn’t buy a copy when it was in print, you either have to be able to pay hundreds of euro for a second-hand volume or physically go to a public library and sit with it in the reference room.

Is this erasure of one of the most important books ever published in Ireland deliberate? I don’t do conspiracy theories, so no. But it certainly falls into the category of culpable neglect. When I wrote about this issue here some years ago, people in the political system told me they were shocked and that something must be done to put Lost Lives back into general circulation. Nothing was done.

Why, then, is anyone surprised that for a generation that didn’t live through it, the memory of the “armed struggle” is filtered through the ketamine hallucinations of Kneecap? Why should anyone wonder why the performative republicanism of chanting “Ooh Aah Up the ‘Ra” now passes for patriotism? Rattling dead men’s bones is fun when the reality of what broke their living bodies is clouded in ignorance and irony.

[ Kneecap and Boris Johnson have a lot in commonOpens in new window ]

The final words of Lost Lives are those of Bishop Anthony Farquhar at the funeral Mass for James McMahon, a 21 year-old Catholic beaten to death with baseball bats by loyalists in 2003: “Today, however, we are starkly reminded that, whatever else, the glass still holds the dregs of bitterness and hatred.” Official Ireland is gambling on the belief that all those dregs have been drained and that stark reminders of what internecine violence looks like are no longer necessary.

In spite of repeated commitments, there has been no truth and reconciliation commission for the Troubles. There are 1,300 unsolved murders, meaning that thousands of family members and loved ones have had no formal acknowledgment of the ultimate injustice they continue to suffer.

Thus, the only real public recognition they had was in Lost Lives – an implicit promise that the victims will not be forgotten. But now that loss is doubled: the memorial to the lost ones is itself being lost.

I hope the Kneecap generation listens to Radie Peat’s dark, bleak and hair-raising reanimation of Weldon’s lament and asks: what does “maim and kill their own” refer to? And I hope the Government will finally realise that Troubles chic is viral. Amnesia is a pandemic and Lost Lives is a life-saving vaccine.