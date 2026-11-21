Belfast journalist and author David McKittrick, who has died aged 77. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA

Renowned journalist David McKittrick, who documented the Northern Ireland Troubles, has died aged 77.

McKittrick was best known for his work in relation to Lost Lives, a book published in 1999 that documents the deaths of all 3,700 people killed during the 30-year sectarian conflict.

The work was compiled by five journalists who covered the Troubles – McKittrick, Chris Thornton, Brian Feeney, David McVea and Seamus Kelters.

In 2012 he also co-authored a book alongside McVea, Making Sense of the Troubles: A History of the Northern Ireland Conflict.

Born in Belfast in 1949, McKittrick had an expansive career, twice winning the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize for the promotion of peace and understanding in Northern Ireland, and the Orwell Prize for journalism.

SDLP leader and MP Claire Hanna described McKittrick as a “calm, empathetic and rigorous” journalist who “combined exceptional integrity with an unrivalled network of contacts”.

“Throughout decades of conflict, he preserved his humanity and remained true to his moral compass,” she said.

“He leaves behind a remarkable body of work through The Irish Times, the Independent, The Economist and electronic media, which helped people understand the reality of Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

“David’s lasting monument will be Lost Lives, which he compiled with a few close colleagues.

“Unsurpassed in its meticulous documentation of every person killed during the Troubles, Lost Lives was unchallengeable in its factual details, and stands as a testament to David’s commitment to truth, accuracy and the dignity of every victim.

“My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and former colleagues at this sad time.” – PA