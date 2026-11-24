Glentoran manager Duncan Ferguson has been given a seven-match suspension after being sent off in their Irish Premiership match against Cliftonville last week.

The Scotsman had complained to officials over the awarding of Cliftonville’s opening goal and had to be brought away by a member of his coaching staff.

“I want to apologise to the match officials for my behaviour on Friday night,” Ferguson told his club’s official website.

“I was frustrated by what happened on the pitch and let my emotions get the better of me. I went too far in the way I expressed that frustration towards the officials, and I should have handled the situation better.

“I accept the suspension and I’ll learn from what happened. My focus now is on the players, the staff and the work we’ve got to do together, both on and off the pitch.”

The incident occurred in a chaotic few minutes in the game where Ferguson was given a red card as two goals were scored in two minutes, with Glentoran immediately equalising, although Cliftonville would win the game 3-2.

It was Glentoran’s first defeat under Ferguson, where they are fourth in the table after 16 games.