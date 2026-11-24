Aldi is slashing product ranges and simplifying operations across Europe in an attempt to return to its discounter roots. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Aldi is slashing product ranges and simplifying operations across Europe in an attempt to return to its discounter roots amid increasingly fierce competition.

Changes include removing some branded, niche and duplicate products, while focusing more on everyday essentials and own-label ranges. In the UK, the grocer is also reducing the number of products it sells, according to two people familiar with the matter. It typically has about 2,000 products in its range.

In Italy, Aldi said in September that it would go “back to basics”, while in Switzerland it has declared a return to its “true discounter” roots. The retailer is also pruning its assortment of goods in Germany to reduce costs, according to local media reports.

The shift comes as the secretive German retailer faces an increasingly fierce battle to woo cost-conscious shoppers. Europe’s established supermarket chains have invested in lowering prices, while arch-rival Lidl has gained ground in several markets, including the UK, Italy and Hungary.

Lidl’s market share stands at 14.7 per cent while Aldi holds a 10.8 per cent share. Aldi employs more than 4,800 people across a network of 167 stores in the Republic.

While Aldi remains the bigger of the two discounters in the UK, with a 10.4 per cent share of the grocery market versus 8.6 per cent for Lidl, its sales growth lags far behind its rival.

Sales at Lidl increased 6.6 per cent to £3 billion in the 12 weeks to November 1st, while Aldi’s sales only rose 0.4 per cent during the same period, according to data from Worldpanel by Numerator. Lidl gained £23.6 million of net spending from Aldi over the period.

The trend is similar in several other European markets, data shows.

In response, Aldi is trying to return to the discount-focused model that underpinned its international success.

In the UK, the retailer’s ambition is to have a wider pricing gap over Lidl and other supermarkets, allowing it to clearly differentiate itself from competitors, one of the people said.

In the UK, Lidl cost an average of 1.5 per cent more than Aldi over the three months to October, whereas Ocado was 31 per cent higher and Waitrose 40 per cent more, according to analysis of three months of grocery basket prices by website Which?

Mirko Warschun, senior partner at Kearney, described Aldi’s shift as a “sharpening of the [existing] model”.

“The challenge is protecting the simplicity as consumer expectations generally grow,” he said. Aldi is conscious that overloading its stores with too many products risks blunting its competitive edge, he added.

Aldi faces the challenge of sustaining growth in more mature markets, including the UK, where its once relentless expansion has slowed.

In October 2018, when it had 775 UK stores, Aldi set a target of reaching 1,200 by the end of 2025. It opened its 1,000th shop in 2023, when it announced a longer-term target of 1,500. It currently has about 1,100 stores – short of its earlier target.

Lidl is also opening stores at a significantly lower pace, according to an analysis by UBS published this month. The Competition and Markets Authority’s recent removal of an exemption from land restrictions for the discounters is expected to slow their march, too.

Aldi UK said it was the only major supermarket where average prices are lower than a year ago, according to Worldpanel, and that its volume sales were also growing ahead of the market.

“As a discounter, we’ve always kept things simple so that we can deliver what matters most to our customers,” it said. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026