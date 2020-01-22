Two creches in Leinster set to close next month

Two childcare providers in the east of the country have been issued with deregistration notices and both may have to close next month.

The Oblate Fathers community creche in Dublin 8 and the Home from Home crèche in Greystones, Co Wicklow were told on Wednesday morning they would be deregistered in 21 working days. Once removed from the register of early years services a provider must close and will no longer receive public funding.

In a statement the Department of Children said the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate had informed the providers they would “be removed from the register of early years’ services in 21 working days”.

The Dublin creche is a community service working in an area with high levels of disadvantage and receives additional supports from the Dublin City and County Childcare Committees (CCCs) and Pobal. It may be able to remain open and management there are in discussions with the Dublin City CCC “to explore potential solutions to keep the service open”.

The Greystones creche is privately operated and the Department is liaising with the Wicklow CCC to support affected parents and help them access alternative places for their children.

“The Department will work closely with Tusla on this. Minister Katherine Zappone has committed to providing an update for affected parents as soon as possible.”

Providers who are issued with a removal notice have a right of appeal to the District Court.

The Dublin CCC can be contacted at (01) 873 3696 or info@dccc.ie while the Wicklow CCC can be reached at (0404) 64455 or info@wccc.ie