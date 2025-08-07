Residents at disability centre ‘not protected from all forms of abuse’, Hiqa finds

Of the 27 inspection reports published on Thursday, inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 16 centres. Photograph: iStock

Residents at a centre for people with disabilities were not protected from “all forms of abuse”, according to inspection reports published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Non-compliance that impacted on the delivery of care and support to residents was identified in 11 centres, according to the reports published on Thursday.

Poor governance impacted residents at a centre operated by Sunbeam House Services CLG in Wicklow, Hiqa inspectors found.

“The provider had not protected residents from all forms of abuse or upheld residents’ rights to quality of life or wellbeing at the centre,” the report notes.

An unannounced inspection was carried out at the centre on April 29th, 2025.

Efforts were being made by management at the centre to improve the situation, the report noted.

Poor governance also impacted on residents at three centres operated by the Health Service Executive.

An urgent action was issued to the provider to “address immediate risks facing residents and improve the suitability of the premises for residents’ needs”, a statement from Hiqa noted.

In the remaining two HSE centres, improvements were required in “minimising safeguarding incidents and staff training”.

The Irish Times has contacted Sunbeam and the HSE for comment.

An urgent action was also issued to Barróg Healthcare Limited to improve governance at its Baile Gael residential service in Cork to ensure residents’ needs were met. Following an inspection on April 16th, “significant concerns were identified” related to fire safety and other issues.

“A number of concerns were identified with the premises relating to its layout, drainage, ventilation and fire safety systems provided amongst others,” Hiqa said.

“Improvements were required in fire safety measures, risk management procedures and the premises.”

A spokesperson for Barróg Healthcare told The Irish Times the Baile Geal service “has successfully completed all required actions to return to full compliance following the inspection in April”.

“Since the inspection, Barróg has taken decisive steps to address the matters raised, including significant upgrades to fire safety systems, drainage infrastructure, electrical works, and internal layout,” a statement noted.

“A new fire safety strategy has been implemented, all required structural works have been completed, and a new governance and risk management structure has been established to ensure sustained oversight and responsiveness.”

The statement added that the facility is “committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and compliance moving forward”.

Improvements were also required in the premises and overall governance at two centres operated by Brothers of Charity Services Ireland CLG, Hiqa said.

At a centre operated by the Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, improvements were required to the management of risks within the centre.

Improvements were also required in overall governance, staff training and residents’ personal plans at a centre operated by the Rehab Group, Hiqa noted.

Of the 27 inspection reports published on Thursday, inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 16 centres.