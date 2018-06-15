Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Kerry as royal visit continues

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived at the home of the 19th century lawyer and politician Daniel O’Connell as their tour of Ireland continues.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Derrynane House in Co Kerry by helicopter to learn more about the life and times of one of Ireland’s most famous sons.

Charles and Camilla walked through the rooms where Daniel O’Connell, who campaigned for rights for all Irish people, lived and worked.

Born in the late 18th century, O’Connell was famed for his “monster meetings” — enormous public gatherings where hundreds of thousands of people would congregate to hear him speak.

He gained an international reputation and played a leading role in the movement to abolish slavery.

The building tells the story of the campaigner’s life through his personal artefacts and possessions.

Charles and Camilla, who visited Co Cork yesterday, will also visit Muckross house, a 19th century mansion set against the backdrop of Killarney National Park, close to the shores of Muckross Lake. Their visit will conclude with a traditional garden party at Killarney House where the couple will meet local guests. – PA