Man arrested following seizure of shipment of stun guns

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized a shipment of imported stun guns from a home in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Gardaí arrested the 24-year-old man on Wednesday as part of a joint operation with customs officials.

The shipment of stun guns was sent to Dublin from the Netherlands. Upon entry to Ireland the package was identified by customs officials as a prohibited weapon. In such cases gardaí will then track the package to its intended recipient, and look to make an arrest.

The search operation in Tallaght was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Taskforce. The seizure is part of a campaign targeting the illegal importation of firearms into the country.

The man was detained and questioned at Tallaght Garda station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. He was later released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Stun guns are banned in the State, unless the owner has a valid licence.