Mixed weather for weekend but next week will be warm and muggy

It will be a weekend of sunshine and showers with the possibility next week of a return to very warm weather for a time.

Friday will be a cool day with temperatures only between 13 and 17 degrees in a stiff westerly breeze. The northern half of the country will see a lot of showers. There will be some sunshine in the south and west, but it will generally be a cloudy day.

Saturday morning will begin with rain in the north and east, but it will then dryup around the country with highs of 19 degrees. A dry evening is in store across the country which will be good for those attending the Taylor Swift concert in Croke Park.

Sunday will be warmer with highs of 20 degrees and patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.

Temperatures will continue to rise in the south and east of the country into the low 20s on Monday and Tuesday, but it will be humid and overcast.

The east-west split will see it drier and warmer in Munster and Leinster than in Connacht and Ulster.

The long-term forecast shows the possibility of high pressure building from the south. It will be an exceptionally warm day next Wednesday with highs predicted in the Dublin area of 25 degrees.

However, Met Éireann forecaster Jean Byrne cautioned against the possibility of a return to the long spell of warm weather earlier this month.

“There is huge uncertainty about next week,” she said. “It’s very changeable. It keeps changing with the days.”

Ms Byrne said it will be heavy and muggy next week with the possibility of high temperatures where the sun breaks through.

“It will be temporary as we are back to an Atlantic weather system. The recent fine weather came from the east,” she said.