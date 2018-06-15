Limerick teenager dies after falling from balcony in Mallorca

A Co Limerick teenager has died after sustaining head injuries in a fall from a balcony at a hotel in Mallorca, Spain.

Jack Walsh’s family travelled from Askeaton to the Balearic island to be with the 19-year-old, who is a triplet, when his life-support machine was turned off at Son Espases University Hospital on Thursday.

He is survived by his parents parents, Tony and Sandra, and sisters Tara and Orla. The family are making arrangements to repatriate Mr Walsh’s remains.

Mr Walsh had recently sat a Leaving Cert exam at Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton and travelled to Spain to celebrate finishing his studies with friends. He fell 12m from a balcony in the holiday resort.

The deceased had been was working as an apprentice with a Limerick electrical subcontracting company. His manager, Frank McGovern, said colleagues were “really devastated” after hearing what had happened. He described Mr Walsh as “an excellent worker” and a “lovely young fella.”

Francis Sheehan, secretary of Askeaton AFC, described Mr Walsh as a “key player” in their youth soccer side. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his parents, and his sisters.”

Norma O’Brien, principal at Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton, said everyone was “shocked” about the student’s death and that the school had put in place supports for students effected by the tragedy.

Mr Walsh’s friends, who flew to Mallorca last Monday, are understood to be helping Spanish police investigating the incident in which Mr Walsh died.