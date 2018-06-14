Nonso Muojeke ‘not at immediate risk’ of deportation, Minister says

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said Co Offaly teenager Nonso Muojeke “is not at any immediate risk of deportation”.

The comment follows a campaign by family, friends and supporters of the 14-year-old to keep him in Ireland, where he has been living since he was two.

Nonso, his mother and older brother Victor are facing deportation back to Nigeria.

Following the death of her husband, Nonso’s mother became property of her brother in law - as is the custom in Nigeria. She then fled to Ireland with her sons and they have been living in the State since.

A number of Nonso’s supporters and some local politicians gathered outside the Dáil on Thursday to protest over the family’s potential deportation after their attempt to gain asylum was unsuccessful.

A petition asking Mr Flanagan to halt the deportation order has been signed by 20,000 people.

“In the first instance I would repeat my concern that there has been a great deal of misinformation about this case in the public domain,” Mr Flanagan said.

“I want to state clearly that the Nonso Muojeke is not at any immediate risk of deportation. The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service has given that undertaking to the court,” he said.

Mr Flanagan said the case is still before the courts and as Minister for Justice he does not interfere with cases that are before the courts.

“However, when the court proceedings conclude, I will use my powers as Minister to consider this case fully, including from a humanitarian point of view,” he said.