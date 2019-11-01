Man charged with murder of his neighbour in Co Down

A neighbour of a man allegedly stabbed to death outside his own home has been charged with his murder.

Timothy Graham (47), was allegedly attacked in Enterprise Court in Bangor, Co Down, early on Thursday morning.

Andrew Ian Vance (45), from Enterprise Court, appeared before a district judge in Belfast on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before a district judge by video-link at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on November 29th.