Man’s body discovered in ditch in Co Kerry

The body of a man in his 60s has been discovered in a ditch in Kenmare in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of the body in Tousist, Kenmare on October 24th.

Shortly before 7am on that day, gardaí received a report of a possible road traffic collision at Clonee, Tousist, off the main Kenmare to Castletownbere Road. The alarm was raised when the man’s body was discovered in a ditch close to his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It is believed his car, a black Renault Modus (registration 05-TN), was on the roadside from the previous night and had struck a ditch before coming to a stop.

The body of the deceased was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem examination was carried out and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone in the vicinity of Tousist between 9pm on October 23rd and 7am on October 24th who may have observed an 05 TN registered black Renault Modus to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage recorded in the area during the times outlined to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.