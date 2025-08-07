‘Round zero’ CAO offers go out to more than 6,000 people

Mature students are among those receiving 'round zero' CAO offers. Photograph: Getty Images

More than 6,000 people are set to receive Central Applications Office (CAO) offers for third-level courses on Thursday.

These “round zero” offers go to mature students, those completing further education courses, graduate entry medicine applicants and Access students as well as those who have deferred places.

A total of 7,921 offers will be issued by the CAO to 6,054 applicants. The offers will be available to view online from 10am. Successful applicants will also receive an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their offer.

The round zero offers comprise of 5,079 level-eight offers and 2,842 for levels six and seven.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan urged all applicants mature, deferred, and other applicants in the categories to log in as soon as possible to their CAO accounts to check if they have received an offer.

“Offers must be accepted by 3pm on August 12th. Failure to accept an offer by the reply date will result in the offer being cancelled,” she said.

The big day for most people who sat Leaving Cert exams will be on August 27th, when round-one offers will be available to view online from 2pm.

Successful round-one applicants will receive offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option.

The deadline to reply for round-one offers is September 2nd at 3pm. Round-two offers will be available to view online from September 8th at 2pm.