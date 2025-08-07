Man (40s) dies in Co Tipperary crash

A man has died following a crash in Co Tipperary on Wednesday night.

The man, aged in his 40s died in a single-vehicle crash on the R445 Old Dublin Road, Nenagh, shortly after 10pm.

Gardaí said they and emergency services were called to the scene outside a premises on the Old Dublin Road. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was discovered unresponsive at the scene. He was given emergency medical treatment and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination is being arranged. The scene was preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who may have any information regarding the incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage, including dashcam recordings, who were travelling in the Nenagh, Co Tipperary area between 9pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday 6th August, are asked to share this material with Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station at (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.