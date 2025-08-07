Residents at disability centres ‘not protected from all forms of abuse’, Hiqa finds

Of the 27 inspection reports published on Thursday, inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 16 centres. Photograph: iStock

Residents in a number of centres for people with disabilities were not protected from “all forms of abuse”, according to inspection reports published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Non-compliance that impacted on the delivery of care and support to residents was identified in 11 centres, according to the reports published on Thursday.

Poor governance impacted on residents at three centres operated by the Health Service Executive.

An urgent action was issued to the provider to “address immediate risks facing residents and improve the suitability of the premises for residents’ needs”, a statement from Hiqa noted.

In the remaining two HSE centres, improvements were required in “minimising safeguarding incidents and staff training”.

Poor governance impacted residents at a centre operated by Sunbeam House Services CLG in Wicklow, Hiqa said.

“The provider had not protected residents from all forms of abuse or upheld residents’ rights to quality of life or wellbeing at the centre,” the report notes.

An unannounced inspection was carried out at the centre on April 29th, 2025.

Efforts were being made by management at the centre to improve the situation, the report noted.

An urgent action was issued to Barróg Healthcare Limited to improve governance at one of its centres to ensure residents’ needs were met. “Improvements were required in fire safety measures, risk management procedures and the premises,” Hiqa said.

Improvements were required in the premises and overall governance at two centres operated by Brothers of Charity Services Ireland CLG.

At a centre operated by the Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, improvements were required to the management of risks within the centre.

Improvements were also required in overall governance, staff training and residents’ personal plans at a centre operated by the Rehab Group, Hiqa said.

Of the 27 inspection reports published on Thursday, inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 16 centres.