Man (53) dies after being hit by car in Sligo

A man has been died after he was struck by a car in Sligo on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old pedestrian was hit on the N15 Sligo to Donegal Road in Lisalurg at about 11.05pm. He was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The local coroner has been notified and the road remains closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.