Irish chef Anna Haugh to replace MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

Irish chef Anna Haugh is to replace MasterChef host Gregg Wallace in the final episodes of the popular cooking show after allegations of misconduct saw him fired.

Originally from Tallaght, Co Dublin, Ms Haugh trained as a chef at Technological University Dublin’s culinary arts school before going on to work with the likes of Philip Howard, Shane Osborne and Gordon Ramsay.

She has been cooking professionally for almost 20 years, having spent more than a decade in London.

Ms Haugh, who owns Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, London, and the nearby Wee Sister Wine Bar, has appeared on several BBC cooking shows to date, including as a guest judge on MasterChef and as a judge on its professionals spin-off.

Earlier this year, she fronted her own BBC food series, Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour, in which she took a culinary tour of Ireland.

A MasterChef spokesperson confirmed that Ms Haugh steps in for the final week of this year’s competition.

Her replacement of Mr Wallace comes as the 60-year-old stepped away from hosting after several historical complaints came to light during filming of the competition now airing.

BBC News reported last month that Mr Wallace had been dismissed as MasterChef presenter following an inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay.

A report revealed that 83 complaints had been made against him, with more than 40 upheld, including one of unwelcome physical contact and another three of being in a state of undress.

Mr Wallace insisted he was cleared of “the most serious and sensational allegations”.

Despite the controversy, the BBC said airing the show was “the right thing to do” for contestants taking part.