Air Corps had to pull out of show in England due ‘significant challenges’ for air traffic control

An Aer Corps Pilatus PC-12 aeroplane had been due to go on display at the airshow in June. File image. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Air Corps had to pull out of a British air show due to “significant challenges” in air traffic control at Casement Aerodrome.

Irish aircraft had been expected to appear at the RAF Cosford Air Show, near Wolverhampton in the English midlands, on June 8th, but this did not happen.

The Irish Times had reported in May how Irish military flight operations were to move to part-time hours, consisting of a five-day-a week daytime-only flying schedule, due to a shortage of trained air traffic controllers.

Five personnel were due to depart for the private sector, necessitating the move to a reduced schedule, which was to take effect from June 7th.

At one point an Irish Air Corps Pilatus PC-12 aircraft had been expected to be on static display at the air show.

However, a social media post by RAF Cosford on May 17th said this aircraft would no longer be there.

Attendees were told they would still be “able to get up close” to two Air Corps helicopters, but a further online post on June 5th said: “We have just been informed that the Irish Air Corps’ AgustaWestland AW139 and Eurocopter EC135 [helicopters] will no longer be attending.”

Labour Party TD Ged Nash asked Minister for Defence Simon Harris about the matter in a parliamentary question.

Mr Harris said the Air Corps’ participation in air shows was a “worthwhile endeavour, with many relationships forged and knowledge shared at such events”.

He said requests to take part in overseas exhibitions “are subject to domestic operational commitments being met”.

“Given the significant challenges being experienced in relation to air traffic control at Casement Aerodrome at the time of this particular air show, and the focus of the Air Corps necessarily being on essential operations, I am advised that attendance at an air show in the UK could not be approved by my officials and this position was accepted by the military authorities,” Mr Harris said.

In response to queries, neither the Department of Defence nor the Defence Forces offered information on the levels of air traffic control staffing and flight operations at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Co Dublin, on the weekend of the air show in June.

A Department of Defence statement said: “Currently the military authorities are operating a seven day-per-week, 12 hour-per-day, air traffic control service at Casement Aerodrome.

“Where required for particular security and operational reasons contingency services can be deployed. Given the sensitive nature of such operations, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

A Defence Forces statement said it did “not comment on air traffic control-related queries of this nature due to operational security”.

Mr Harris has previously promised investment in the Air Corps, including military radar and new aircraft. It is to be renamed the Irish Air Force.