Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin to spend €50m upgrading its bedrooms

The new owners of the five-star Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin will begin a €50 million upgrade of the property from late October.

This will involve renovating 226 of its 265 rooms as part of a year-long refurbishment programme.

The Shelbourne, which opened its doors in 1824 and is located overlooking St Stephen’s Green, was acquired by Archer Hotel Capital in 2024 for a reported €260 million. Archer also owns the nearby Conrad hotel.

The refresh of the Shelbourne’s guest rooms – specifically the queen, deluxe, and heritage premium categories – will be led by Kenmare interior designer Bryan O’Sullivan, whose previous projects include work on Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley hotels in London.

“The Shelbourne is a historically important building – not just for Dublin, but for Ireland,” Mr O’Sullivan said, adding that he wanted to “craft a guest experience that feels authentic, timeless and grounded in place”.

While some existing pieces will be retained, new custom-designed carpets will reference the work of artist Louis le Brocquy, while a collaboration with Dublin’s Kerlin Gallery is being explored to source contemporary Irish artworks.