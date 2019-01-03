Luas website hacked as ‘malicious message’ posted

Luas has confirmed its website was “compromised” on Thursday morning with a “malicious message” posted on its homepage, a company spokeswoman said.

The tram operator’s website has been taken down and technicians are working on it., she added.

The spokeswoman for the Luas said all services are operating as normal.

A message appeared on the site on Thursday morning saying “You are hacked” and referring to “serious security holes”.

It continued: “the next time someone talks to you, press the reply button you must pay 1 bitcoin in 5 days otherwise I will publish all data and send emails to your users”.

Due to an ongoing issue, please do not click onto the Luas website. We currently have technicians working on the issue. We will be using this forum only for travel updates should the need arise. For any queries, please contact our customer care number on 1850 300 604. — Luas (@Luas) January 3, 2019

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and one Bitcoin is currently worth about €3,400.

A Luas spokeswoman said its website is what is known as a “static” website, mainly including maps and advice on parking and route information, rather than interacting with customers.

The Luas’ payment site, where passengers are able to pay fare violations, did not appear to have been impacted.

Brian Honan, an independent security consultant, said if the hacked site is “static”, featuring maps and updates for customers, “if that’s the case there’s no personal or financial data has been compromised”.

“It’s more a reputational brand damage issue,” he said. “So the Luas, because it has been hacked and it’s such a public body and widely used website, it’s bad for their brand and their reputation.”

A Luas statement said customers would be updated through Twitter, Facebook, AA Roadwatch and the media if any changes happen.

Customers can contact the Luas Customer Care on 1850300604 or info@luas.ie.

“We apologise to all Luas customers for the inconvenience,” it said.