File on Creeslough explosion submitted to DPP

The 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion will be remembered in a memorial service. Top row, from left: Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (5), Jessica Gallagher (24) and James O'Flaherty (48). Bottom row, from left: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39) with her son James Monaghan (13), and Martin McGill (49).

A file has been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the Creeslough explosion which saw 10 people killed in a petrol station in Donegal.

The move comes just before the third anniversary of the tragedy which occurred in the village on October 7th, 2022.

It is widely suspected that a gas leak at the building, which also contained a number of apartments, caused the explosion at an Applegreen filling station.

The victims of the tragedy were: Leona Harper (14); James Monaghan (13) and his mother, Catherine O’Donnell, (39); Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5); Martin McGill (49); Jessica Gallagher (24); James O’Flaherty (48); Martina Martin (49); and Hugh Kelly (59).

To date, seven people have been arrested as part of a joint investigation by Donegal gardaí, the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also supporting the investigation.

Those arrested in the last two years include six men and one woman. All were released following questioning.

The submission of a “primary investigation file” to the DPP is a significant step forward in the case. It will now be up to the director’s office to decide if those arrested should face charges.

The investigation has focused on the installation and maintenance of facilities at the station which may have contributed to the explosion.

The Garda said in a statement that the investigation has resulted in 1,500 leads, 1,000 statements and 750 reports.

“As the third anniversary of this fatal explosion in which 10 persons tragically died approaches on the 7th October next, the victims, their families and the Creeslough community are in our thoughts,” the Garda said.

Victims’ families continue to receive support from family liaison officers and regular briefings are being held. Victims’ families had their most recent meeting with gardaí on Monday evening, the Garda said.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they are seeking anyone who was in the service station “at any time prior to the fatal explosion” who have not yet come forward.

“The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Milford Garda station where an incident room continues to investigate under the direction of a Garda senior investigating officer at 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or in confidence through any member of An Garda Síochána at any Garda station.”