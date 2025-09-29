Trump agrees new Gaza peace plan with Israel and warns Hamas to accept

US president Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu after they spoke at a press conference in the White House on Monday. Photograph: EPA

President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 20-point plan on Monday to bring about an immediate end to the war in Gaza in an agreement which he hailed as “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation”.

The plan replaces international demands for a two-state solution in favour of an international board of peace to provide transitional governance.

The board would include former British prime minister Tony Blair, and be chaired by Mr Trump himself.

However, as Mr Trump celebrated the US plan in the company of Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the White House, uncertainty remained as to whether Hamas will accept the proposals, which offer, at best, a vague pathway towards an eventual two-state solution for Palestine.

“It means an immediate end to the war itself,” Mr Trump said of the agreement.

“Gaza’s just one thing, but we are talking about much beyond Gaza. The whole deal. It’s called peace in the Middle East. This is far more than anyone expected, but the level of support I’ve received from the nations in the Middle East has been incredible. Countries have committed to demilitarise Gaza, and that’s quickly. And I’m hearing Hamas wants to get this done too, which is a good thing,” he said.

But the optimism contained an ominous caveat. Mr Trump signalled that a rejection of the agreement by Hamas, which comes just days after Mr Netanyahu’s fiery address at the United Nations, will lead to an immediate escalation of the violence inflicted on Gaza.

“If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all hostages immediately and in no case more than 72 hours,” he stated.

“So, the hostages are coming back, and I hate even saying this, it doesn’t sound right, but it is so important to their parents: the bodies of the young men are coming back immediately. If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they are the only one left. I have a feeling we are going to have a positive answer but if not Bibi, you have our full backing to do what you have to do. The tyranny or terror has to end. This is eternity. This is forever.”

US president Donald Trump with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the White House on Monday. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

There was no reference to the estimated 66,000 Palestinians who have been killed in Israel’s assault, according to Gaza health authorities.

The current round of conflict began on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages in an attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies.

It emerged that, over the course of the morning’s talks in the White House, Mr Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Sheik Muhammad bin Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and apologised for the recent military attacks on Doha designed to strike Hamas members housed there.

Details of the plan, released by the White House on Monday, include the dissolution of Hamas, the destruction of its weaponry, and an amnesty to militants who “commit to peaceful coexistence”.

Hamas members who chose to leave would be guaranteed safe passage to other countries.

The circulated document – changed from a “21 point” to “20 point” plan – makes no reference to future Israeli guarantees not to strike against Hamas in Qatar.

If the plan is accepted, Gaza will be governed by a “transitional” and “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee”, including local and international experts.

The scheduled joint press conference at the White House was delayed by an hour as criticism from Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing cabinet colleagues was posted, with Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, denouncing the “submissive apology that supports and funds terror” as a “disgrace”.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Trump that Israel will accept the plan “for ending the war in Gaza as it achieves our war aims”, but warned that if Hamas either rejects or fails to adhere to the terms of the peace proposals, his government will return to the military onslaught that has drawn international condemnation.

“If they reject your plan, Mr president, or if they supposedly accept it, and then do everything they can to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or the hard way, but it will be done.”