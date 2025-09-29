Presidential debate live updates: Three candidates face off in first TV debate in race for Áras

Main Points

First televised debate of the presidential campaign takes place on Virgin Media at 10pm.

It features just three candidates – Independent Catherine Connolly, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin.

Today Humphreys and Gavin were canvassing in Dublin while it is understood that Connolly was focusing on her debate preparation.

Further presidential debates are planned on Prime Time and The Week in Politics.

The election takes place on Friday, October 24th, with counting beginning the following day.

Best Reads

First Question to Catherine Connolly

Kieran Cuddihy is straight in asking Catherine Connolly about her comments last week that drew parallels between the German defence budget now and the 1930s in that country.

She does criticise Russia but she repeatedly refers to the military industrial complex and the build up of arms.

“There’s certainly a threat posed by Russia. But in terms of meeting that threat, we should be using diplomatic approaches. We should be trying for peace. We’re a neutral country, and we should be using our voice, small and all as we are, we should be using our voice to push for peace. And you know, when we look at the military industrial complex... and we see countries reducing their welfare budget.”

And now Jim Gavin.

He is dressed in a sober suit with a blue tie.

This is his opening address.

Over the last four decades I’ve served my country and its values in many different roles. From working in our most disadvantaged communities... to leading peacekeepers in Africa... I’ve always worked to serve others. I’ve built teams which show how much we can achieve when we listen and when we respect each other. There’s no problem we cannot overcome when we work together. At a time of growing division, my commitment to you is that I will be a President for every section of society. A voice for all. Determined... Active... Positive. Working every day to show the good in our country and the values we all share. I look forward to this debate about the role of the President and how to strengthen the ties that bind us as a country. Go raibh maith agat.

Now it’s Heather Humphreys

She is dressed in a pink jacket, a black top and a colourful scarf. This is what she has said in her opening statement.

Tonight I am humbly asking you to place your trust in me to become the 10th Uachtarán na hÉireann. I want to bring my life experience to the role of President. I worked for many years as a Credit Union manager; where I got to know people; and the challenges they faced. It was a great apprenticeship for public life. I was honoured to serve in Cabinet for over a decade. I led the 1916 Commemorations. I supported businesses through the pandemic; and I worked hard to ensure children across our country receive a Hot School meal. I’m a daughter, a mother and a grandmother. All my life I have seen the quiet strength of women. In my own family, in my community and right across this country, women have been the ones holding things together. I can’t promise perfection, but I will promise honesty, compassion and service. If you place your trust in me I will work to the best of my ability to make you proud and be a President for All. Go raibh maith agaibh.

It has begun

The first up is Catherine Connolly as she begins her 60 minute opening.

She is dressed simply in a black jacket and white top.

This is what she has said:

Dia dhaoibh a chairde Is cúis bróid dom seasamh os bhur gcomhar agus vóta á lorg agam sa toghchán uachtaránachta. I am asking for the privilege of serving you as the 10th President of Ireland and to proudly represent this wonderful country on the National and International stage. As President and working together, we can shape a new United Republic, where everyone is valued, where diversity is cherished, where sustainable solutions are urgently implemented and where a home is a fundamental human right. A country where we raise our voice for the peaceful resolution to conflicts and war, drawing on our history of colonization, of famine and our lived experience of the successful peace process in the North. Le bhur dtoil, uimhir a haon á lorg agam agus míle buíochas.

Just about to Go...

The three candidates are in studio. Heather Humphreys is in the middle flanked on her right by Catherine Connolly and on the left by Jim Gavin.

All will start with opening statements.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael and Jim Gavin of Fianna Fáil at the first televised debate of the 2025 Presidential Election campaign on Virgin Media’s The Tonight Show in Dublin.

More pictures of the candidates arriving

Presidential hopeful Jim Gavin of Fianna Fáil arrives at the Virgin Media studios in Ballymount for the first TV debate between the three candidates. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael arrives at the Virgin Media studios in Ballymount for the first TV debate between the three candidates. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys have arrived at Virgin Media TV studios

Two of the presidential candidates, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys, have arrived at the studio of the broadcaster in Ballymount in southwest Dublin.

Arriving at @VirginMediaIE for @TonightVMTV first Presidential debate.



Tune in tonight @ 10pm pic.twitter.com/0uiMi14uhG — Jim Gavin For President (@gavinforthearas) September 29, 2025

Arriving at @VirginMediaIE for tonights debate. Is @heatherhumphreys looking foward to the encounter with @gavinforthearas & @catherinegalway? Live updates on @rtenews online pic.twitter.com/m68519hUPe — Joe Mag Raollaigh (@joemagraollaigh) September 29, 2025

Fail to prepare...

As the candidates go through their final preparations for the debate, their supporters and team have been busy on social media. Here’s a sample of some of the posts that have been published today.

https://x.com/gavinforthearas/status/1972728593517072576

Ní neart go cur le chéile



Grateful to Ciarán Kilkenny for the kind words and support, and for the chance to reflect on the values I’ve aimed to carry with me throughout the different roles I’ve had in my life.



These are the same values I’ll continue to carry forward. pic.twitter.com/cjuRxghUAM — Jim Gavin For President (@gavinforthearas) September 29, 2025

📺: @TonightVMTV | First Presidential Debate | 10 PM



The three presidential candidates are getting ready to take part in the first TV debate of the campaign tonight. It marks the first full week of canvassing for @gavinforthearas, @HeatherH and @catherinegalway. pic.twitter.com/DSU6cB9tzi — Virgin Media News (@VirginMediaNews) September 29, 2025

There is a little over 90 minutes to go to the first of two live televised debates between presidential election candidates.

There’s a lot of debate about how impactful these debates are in an age of social media. Certainly, it would be difficult for any debate to replicate the dramatic final debate of the 2011 election campaign, which put paid to Seán Gallagher’s hopes of winning the Áras election.

A measure tonight of the impact will be the TV audience. It’s not going to be anything approaching The Traitors (!) but if it’s respectable it will make a difference. Besides, the vast majority of those who watch it will be those who vote.

It will be the first opportunity that many of the electorate will have in assessing the three candidates, and seeing the colour of their money. There could also be the first bit of metaphorical bloodletting as the interviewer, Kieran Cuddihy, does not shy away from asking tough questions.

Will a presidential campaign that has been low key and underwhelming so far explode into life? Will we see any early fallers? Will Heather Humphreys be nimble enough to think on her feet? Will Jim Gavin inject a bit of pace into his performance? Will Catherine Connolly be in a position to clarify some of her more radical comments, such as the parallels she drew between 1930s Germany and the current increase in defence spending in that country.

Reporter Sarah Burns travelled to Mayo to see how presidential hopeful Jim Gavin is going down in a county where his sporting record may not be fully appreciated – and how voters are swinging in the county generally. You can read Burns’s report here.

While we wait to see what happens in tonight’s debate, it might be worth recalling what is surely the most dramatic and consequential presidential debate in the history of the Irish state.

It was 2011 and both Sinn Féin’s Martin MGuinness and Fine Gael’s Gay Mitchell were floundering while independent would-be president Sean Gallagher was flying high in the polls.

Gallagher, who described himself as an entrepreneur and community activist, had previously been involved in Fianna Fáil but had, as our political editor Pat Leahy recalled “just enough distance from his old party not to be contaminated by it, but remaining close enough to be attractive to Fianna Fáil voters, who had no other candidate”.

Days before polling, two polls put him on 40 per cent. After coming from nowhere, Gallagher was on the brink of the presidency.

“On a debate on the Monday night before polling day, hosted by Pat Kenny’s Frontline programme on RTÉ, McGuinness began to raise questions about Gallagher’s past fundraising for Fianna Fáil; the front-runner was hesitant and vague; “If he gave me an envelope ... If he gave me the cheque, it was made out to Fianna Fáil headquarters,” he said,” wrote Leahy in a piece for this newspaper.

Then Kenny announced that the McGuinness campaign had tweeted that the man who gave Gallagher a €5,000 cheque would appear at a Sinn Féin press conference the following day.

“It was a bombshell. It was also untrue. It was from a fake Twitter account; there was no press conference. But Gallagher was on the floor now, and bleeding. All the next day, he tried to clarify. But things got worse – the RTÉ programme had tied him to Fianna Fáil and he couldn’t get away,” Leahy said.

A subsequent review found that the programme was unfair, and Gallagher would take significant damages from RTÉ. The review also found the programme had given Michael D Higgins a softer ride than other candidates. Support lurched spectacularly in the final three days and Higgins won handsomely.

Will see such fireworks tonight?

It hardly seems likely but sure who knows.

Now that the campaigns are up and running in earnest - if earnest is not too much of a stretch on a day that can best be described as quiet - you might be interested in taking a looking at those behind the candidates. If you are, Harry McGee has you covered.

When it comes to tonight’s debate the three candidates are to be given 60 seconds to deliver their elevator pitch at the outset of each topic with 30 seconds to close it off.

Lots were drawn to determine who sits where with Connolly set to be seated in between Humphreys and Gavin who will be sitting closest to the host Kieran Cuddihy.

Virgin Media is “conscious of the fact many people don’t know much about the candidates yet and so they need to be given time and space to get their views across” although they are promising it will be “topic led”.

Does it matter if someone running for the presidency can speak Irish or not? Diarmaid Ferriter thinks so.

After some local radio interviews this morning, Jim Gavin has been to Sandymount Community Centre to attend a launch of Active Ageing Week.

The busy centre which runs hosts an impressive array of classes and social groups for the local population is only a couple of miles from the city centre but not the first place that might spring to mind in terms of heartlands for the Dubs, reports Emmet Malone.

That wasn’t quite the challenge with locals Maxine Pilkington and Brigid Mohan, regulars at the centre who were there for the launch, however.

“She’s from Ballybunion and I’m from Mayo,” said Ms Mohan with a laugh when asked about his background in Dublin GAA. Maybe not quite bankers for Gavin, then.

The pair spoke briefly to the candidate as he mingled among the attendance of about 50 at the event and said he was “very polite,” as indeed Heather Humphreys had been a couple of weeks ago when she visited.

Centre manager, Jessica Ryan and one of the event’s organiser’s, Sarah O’Callaghan said they hope to have Catherine Connolly drop by between now and polling day.

Gavin, chatted to locals about the Defence Forces, gaelic games and the Listowel races among other things during the visit but didn’t say much to the press before heading off to his next engagement and the centre regulars didn’t seem much closer to having made their minds up on how they will vote by the time he left.

Asked if they found the campaign interesting so far, Ms Pilkington said: “No, it’s been quite dull recently, I think there might be a very low turnout… there might be quite a few spoilt votes.

“There’s only three candidates and, fair dues to them for running because I think it’s very difficult to campaign like that, I think the role is actually easier than the campaign, but there’s no front runner.”

Both said they would watch the TV debate and hoped it would help them make up their minds but neither seemed all that hopeful the campaign would really take off in the coming weeks.

Did they think Maria Steen making it onto the ballot paper would have helped?

“I think it would have been more of an exciting campaign if she’s been allowed to run,” said Ms Pilkington. “We‘d have enjoyed watching the handbags anyway,” added Ms Mohan as the pair broke into laughter again.

We have some more from Emmet Malone in Sandymount.

Asked about the fact some prominent Labour Party members clearly do not support Catherine Connolly Ms Bacik insisted Ms Connolly is a “unifying force” and the party is behind her.

She said while there are issues her party doesn’t agree with Ms Connolly on, she had been really pleased with the Candidate’s performance so far, including at a public meeting in McGowan’s bar in Harold’s Cross when, she says, a couple of hundred people packed the place out to hear from the presidential candidate.

“We had to turn people away because we couldn’t accommodate them. And it was so hot Catherine said at the start it was only the second time in her life she’d spoken in a sauna with her clothes on which brought the house down. But she spoke beautifully.”

She said Ms Connolly dealt well with questions about some of the issues raised over the previous week and said she had no issues with the tone of the media coverage to date.

“I suppose, I’m a veteran of two Michael D Higgins’ campaigns, so I know the search and scrutiny the presidential candidates come under from the media. But Catherine was the first candidate in the field so there’s no doubt she has been subject to more rigorous scrutiny by the media than any of the other candidates that have come in later.”

After Maria Steen’s failure to get the gang from last year’s successful No campaigns in the family and care referendums back together for the presidential elections, Ivana Bacik says Catherine Connolly’s campaign is based another successful campaign of recent years, Repeal, reports Emmet Malone.

“The model we use is the Repeal campaign where, again, we had a broad church, a lot of different organisations and political parties,” she said at an event to mark the start of Positive Ageing Week at Sanymount Community Centre, which was also attended by presidential candidate Jim Gavin on Monday.

“I was on the national steering committee for Together for Yes, and there was a lot of managing of things when you have a lot of different parties, for sure. But it’s working really well. It’s a campaign that is getting a great momentum. We were canvassing in Portobello yesterday for Catherine and it was stunning, there was brilliant support. So we’ll be out again tonight. We’re out all the time.”

Ms Bacik said the parties are cooperating well on the campaign with TD Ciarán Ahern representing Labour at the regular campaign meeting where Pearse Doherty is representing Sinn Féin, a measure Mary Lou McDonald said over the weekend, of that party’s commitment to the cause.

The centre piece of today’s campaigning is not likely to take place on the doorsteps of Ireland but on its television sets with the first debate between the three contenders starting at 10pm on Virgn Media.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphries and Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin have both been on the trail in Dublin this morning although both are expected to spend the afternoon hunkering down with the teams prepping for the debate which is being hosted by Tonight Show presenter Keiran Cuddihy.

For her part Catherine Connolly is spending the day on her prep.

What else is going on today? Well, according to a piece from Mark Hennessy, Irish unification would be “more likely and easier” to achieve over the next 20 years if Humphries is elected.

The election of a Monaghan Presbyterian would portray the Republic as “the very opposite” of “the Vatican-dominated theocracy” that dominated unionist thinking for much of the last century, said Professor Sam McConkey.

Many Presbyterians in the Republic “including Heather and myself look to the bigger picture” and favour Irish unity, Prof McConkey, an elder at the Presbyterian Church in Clontarf, told The Irish Times.

At his campaign launch on Sunday Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin said he is against extremes on the left and the right misusing the Irish flag, but that people are entitled to put it up “where they choose to”.

He said the flag was “very precious” to him and the white in the middle was a sign of inclusion.

In recent weeks, Tricolours have been put up all over Dublin as part of an anti-immigration campaign. It mimics a similar anti-immigration flag campaign in England.

“The flag, to me, is very precious,” Mr Gavin said. “The flag has, in its centre, the white of inclusion and of dignity and respect.

“I’m not for extremes, to the right or to the left. I believe in a constitution. I believe in an island that welcomes everybody who’s entitled to be here. So the flag, to me, is very precious and people are entitled to put it up where they choose to.”

Andrew Hamilton has a profile of Catherine Connolly that you might have missed.

“Having joined Labour just after the 1997 general election, a campaign in which her brother Peter had canvassed for Higgins, Connolly appeared to be Higgins’s appointed successor in Galway city.

“Elected to Galway City Council on her first attempt in 1999, Connolly was moved by Labour to the ultraconservative south ward for the 2004 election; she became the first left-leaning politician to be elected among the leafy suburbs of Salthill and Knocknacarra.

It was a seismic election for Galway.

But for Connolly, that was just the start. She was determined to test herself on the national stage. However, it was not to be in the 2007 general election – or, at least, not as a Labour candidate.

The decision by Labour not to put her on the ballot for Galway West prompted Connolly to leave the party and embark on an ultimately successful career as an Independent.

When it the election again, we heard you ask? Truth be told we did not hear you ask that but just in case you are wondering, it The election is taking place on Friday October 24th with the count happening the following day which means the result likely before 9pm on the Saturday October 25th although given the small number of candidates and the limited options for transfers, the nation’s fabled tallymen are likely to be able to tell us who are next president will be much, much sooner than that.

What can we expect from tonight’s debate? Well, for starters it is likely to be easier to follow as for the first time since the mid 1990s there are only three candidates coming before the electorate. Last time out there were eight candidates in the race while seven years early seven potential presidents went before the people. The reduced number means the live debate will see the three candidates sitting at the same desk in the VMTV studio rather than at podiums which is a more traditional format.

While the format might be relaxed, the stakes will still be pretty high as tonight will be the first time the three contenders will go toe to toe and any slip ups are likely to be greatly magnified.

In addition to the Virgin Media debate, RTÉ’s Prime Time is is also scheduled to be host the candidates with the national broadcaster also scheduled to host several radio debates including one on The Week In Politics next Sunday. The three candidates are also taking part in what have been billed as in-depth, 30 minute interviews with Virgin Media News’ presenter Colette Fitzpatrick. Gavin will be first up on Monday, October 6th followed by Connolly a week later and Humphreys on Monday, October 20th.