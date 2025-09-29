Man arrested after three people killed in incident at property in Co Louth

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with an incident in Co Louth in which three people were killed.

The incident took place at a residential property in the Tallanstown area.

Gardaí said three people – understood to be two men and a woman from the same family – have died.

The three victims, all adults, were found dead at the scene on Monday morning.

The arrested man has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the Garda North West Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He can be held for questioning without charge for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing but they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the killings.

The scene around the property has been sealed off the State Pathologist’s Office has been notified.

The remains of the three victims are still at the property pending a preliminary examination at the scene by a pathologist before their removal for full postmortem examinations.

At this stage, gardaí believe the three victims were violently attacked.

A motive for the killings, and sequence of events related to the murders, was still being determined.