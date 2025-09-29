Threats against family of Tánaiste Simon Harris traced to Middle East

One online account made threats of sexual violence against a member of Tánaiste Simon Harris's family. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating online threats against the family of Tánaiste Simon Harris believe some came from the Middle East.

With the assistance of Interpol and social media companies, investigators have been attempting to pinpoint the location of the most threatening posts directed against the Tánaiste.

They have now established an account which was being used to threaten sexual violence against a member of Mr Harris’s family was being operated from a Middle Eastern country.

The threat was of particular concern as it was made directly to the family member on Instagram. The family member does not have a public-facing account, indicating the suspect had specific knowledge which allowed them to locate the victim.

Mr Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, has been the subject of several threats from different online sources in recent weeks.

Gardaí have launched multiple investigations. The matter is being treated as a national security issue, with gardaí from the Special Detective Unit (SDU) leading the investigation.

The SDU has used anti-terrorism legislation to obtain IP addresses and other identifying data relating to the accounts behind the threats.

They have obtained an order from a judge that requires companies, including social media platforms, to immediately “freeze” data relating to specific accounts. This is to ensure the data can be preserved for the investigation and any possible prosecution.

One investigation, which stems from online threats to kidnap Mr Harris’s children, led to the arrest of a woman, aged in her 30s, last month by gardaí in Ronanstown, Dublin. She was later released without charge.

A file on that investigation is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will decide if she should face charges.

A third investigation relates to a series of bomb threats targeting the Co Wicklow home of Mr Harris, which he shares with his wife and two children.

Calls were made to six Garda stations claiming there was a bomb in the house. Gardaí believe more than one person was involved and that the threats were organised on the Telegram social media platform.

The calls triggered a major security operation and a search of Mr Harris’s home with explosive-detection dogs. The family were not home at the time.

It is understood the Tánaiste has met new Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly to discuss the rise in threats to public representatives. Mr Kelly has devoted significant resources to the investigation.

Mr Harris has been contacted for comment.