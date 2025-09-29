Rory McIlroy condemns ‘unacceptable’ Ryder Cup abuse and confirms his wife was hit by a beer

An emotional Rory McIlroy opened up on the abuse he received during the Ryder Cup after Europe secured a famous win in New York. The 15-13 success for the visitors at Bethpage Black came against the backdrop of awful spectator behaviour, largely towards European players and their families. McIlroy confirmed his wife, Erica, was hit by a beer that was thrown during Friday afternoon’s play.

“I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf,” said McIlroy. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week. Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people. Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. We will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable.

“Come and support your team. I think if I was an American, I would be annoyed ... I didn’t hear a lot of shouts for Scottie [Scheffler] today, but I heard a lot of shouts against me. It’s like, support your players. That’s the thing.

“It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance and how we played. I chirped back a few times because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that.”

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s close friend, added: “I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing. The way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable.”

McIlroy replied in jest when asked what it was like playing Ryder Cup matches with policemen and dogs lining fairways. “I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” he said.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane. Look, nothing was going to happen. There wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.

“It should be off-limits but obviously it wasn’t this week. Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

The Masters champion was only slightly more serious when asked how it felt to fire an iron shot to close range after turning to ask spectators to “shut the fuck up” as they heckled him before he hit. “Very fucking satisfying,” McIlroy said.

Keegan Bradley congratulates Team Europe’s Shane Lowry on winning the Ryder Cup. Photograph: Matthew Harris/Inpho

Keegan Bradley, the defeated US captain, criticised the rule whereby both the hosts and Europe received singles half points before a Sunday ball was struck. Injury sustained by Viktor Hovland meant Bradley had to remove one of his own players, Harris English, from the draw. This moved Europe to within two points of retaining the Cup.

“It has to change,” said Bradley. “I think it’s obvious to everybody in the sports world, in this room. Nothing against Viktor but that rule needs to change by the next Ryder Cup.”

Luke Donald, Europe’s captain, looked emotionally drained as he assessed what played out in the singles. Europe won just one of the 11 matches. “It’s been the most stressful 12 hours in my life,” said Donald. “Shout-out to the Americans, Keegan [Bradley] and his captaincy. I knew it would be tough. I didn’t think they would be this tough, they fought so hard, and all respect to them.

“But this means a lot obviously to me and the team. We came here knowing that the task was very difficult. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys and what they have gone through, how they have come together, how they are playing for history, how they are playing for the people that came before them. Now there will be talk for generations to come as they go down in history. I couldn’t be more proud.

“I was just fortunate to have a team that knew me and trusted me. All I have ever tried to do is just be the best prepared I can be. So many different things went into this to deal with; the environment, the communication with the players. I’m so, so, happy for them.”

Jon Rahm joined McIlroy by heaping praise on Donald. “Luke has set the bar for captaincy so extremely high,” said the Spaniard. “What he’s done these four years is absolutely astonishing. He has been so professional, so dedicated, so incredibly meticulous, and well organised in doing everything that he needs to do and that’s why you’ve seen the two performances you’ve seen from us.” – Guardian