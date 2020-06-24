Lotto jackpot: ‘We have absolutely no idea who the winner is’

A Cork retailer has today spoken of his delight at selling Saturday’s €6.9 million Lotto jackpot ticket and expressed hope that the winner is someone from the local community.

Noel Murphy, who owns the Circle K filling station on Vicar’s Road in Togher on Cork’s Southside, said he learned on Monday evening that they had sold the winning ticket but said the identity of the winner remains a mystery.

“We heard about 6.30pm on Monday when I got a call from my Lottery representative – funnily enough, there were rumours around on Sunday but I assured everyone I would be the first know apart from the winner, of course.

“We had great excitement yesterday – we’re hoping it’s somebody local as most of our trade would be local – we would have a largely regular clientele from here in Togher and Ballyphehane so we’re hoping it’s one of them.”

Mr Murphy said there’s been a lot of speculation as to who the lucky punter may be but so far the various rumours have been quashed one by one and mystery continues to surround who might have scooped the jackpot.

“Usually, we would hear from a Lottery rep was it a Quick Pick or whatever and was it sold on Friday or Saturday but because of the lockdown and the fact the reps are off the road, we’ve heard very little,” he said.

“So we have absolutely no idea who the winner is, whether it is a syndicate or a lucky single winner. Whoever it is, we wish them all the best of luck with their new found fortune and I hope it brings them great happiness,” he said.

The son of former Irish rugby international and Irish rugby manager, Noel Murphy Snr, Mr Murphy opened the filling station and convenience shop on Vicar’s Road in 1995 and this is his biggest Lotto win to date.

Mr Murphy broke open a bottle of sparkling wine with his staff on Tuesday to celebrate but he promised that once the lockdown restrictions are eased, he’s going to take them out to properly celebrate selling the winning ticket.