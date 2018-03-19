Snow set to clear across country as frost on the way

There is a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for the entire country on Monday as heavy snow swept across the east coast over the weekend.

The warning, which is due to end at 10am, promises very cold temperatures, icy roads and lying snow. Further snow showers are likely in parts of Leinster and Munster.

However, it appears the snow is on its way out as bright but bitter cold weather is promised over the next few days.

Monday night will be clear but with widespread, severe frost of temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees.

Tuesday will also be frosty with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

Temperatures will begin to improve on Wednesday as southeasterly winds will bring highs of 9 to 11 degrees.