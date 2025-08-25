BreastCheck programme missed targets for last two years

BreastCheck offers free screening to those aged 50 to 69, usually every two to three years. Photograph: Getty Images

The BreastCheck national cancer-screening programme has missed its targets for the last two years, according to figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The aim was for 195,000 women to be screened last year, but only 137,134 checks were carried out. The target for 2023 was for 185,000 women to be screened, but only 166,532 checks were performed.

BreastCheck offers free screening to those aged 50 to 69, usually every two to three years.

The latest figures were provided in response to a parliamentary question from Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

The Meath West TD said: “fewer screenings mean fewer cancers caught early, which mean more advanced cancers and tragically a higher chance of death.

“Given the scandal that has surrounded CervicalCheck previously it is shocking that the Government would allow this life-saving system to go through such a reduction in numbers,” he said.

“Bowel screening has fallen too, but not by the massive numbers of breast and cervical screening in recent years.”

In 2020, the number of women screened fell to 56,270 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the screening programme being paused, and the total rose to 127,290 in 2021.

The HSE said BreastCheck, “like many health services worldwide”, is impacted by a global shortage of radiology staff.

It said this has meant it has not been able to increase its screening numbers to keep pace with the growing population.

“Despite these pressures, we are expanding capacity – recruiting new consultants and radiographers, adding mobile units, upgrading our IT system and using new technology such as text reminders and the HSE Health App to make attending easier and reduce the number of women who don’t attend their appointments,” the HSE said.

“Our main message to all women of breast-screening age is please attend their appointment when offered, or let us know if they can’t attend.”

The HSE said it is focusing on those women at higher risk, waiting longest and in communities who may find it harder to access screening.

“Our uptake rate of screening remains high, with our screening uptake in 2024 at 72 per cent, against our programme standard of 70 per cent,” it added.