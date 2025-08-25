Weather to turn ‘wet and very blustery’ this week, Met Éireann says

Crowds during a rain shower during the Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois in 2022. The forecast is looking unsettled ahead of this year's edition of the festival. Photograph: PA Wire

The weather is to turn “wet and very blustery” this week in a change from the settled and dry conditions enjoyed recently, Met Éireann has said.

After a mostly clear start with some sunny spells, a band of rain will move in from the west on Monday and gradually make its way across the country.

The rain will be heavy at times with the potential for thunder, the forecaster said. High seas are expected along Atlantic coasts with wave overtopping possible.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees are forecast for Monday with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

There will be a mix of clear spells, isolated showers and patches of mist overnight.

Tuesday will be breezy and slightly cooler than recent days, with high temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Scattered showers will drift over the country amid fresh and blustery southwesterly winds. Sunny spells are expected during the afternoon, but more cloud will develop in the evening.

“Strong and gusty” southwesterly winds are being forecast for Tuesday night. Wet and very blustery conditions are to become widespread, with showers becoming more isolated later in the night as winds ease.

Wednesday will be another “rather unsettled day” with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some heavy showers are forecast in the south and west in the morning and afternoon, with strong southwesterly winds along Atlantic coastal counties. There will be isolated sunny spells in the east with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Low pressure is set to remain on Thursday, so the unsettled weather will continue with blustery westerly winds ushering in showers. These could be heavy at times, particularly in the west. Temperatures will be cooler with highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

The forecast is not looking ideal for the tens of thousands of people due to attend Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Co Laois at the weekend, with Friday, the opening day of the festival, set to be “very unsettled” in weather terms.

There will be showers and blustery winds in the western half of the country, with slightly better conditions further east. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid-teens.