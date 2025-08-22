Electric Picnic 2025: Line-up, main stage times, site access, ticket information and more

Do you have your tent and wellies ready to go? It’s not long until Ireland’s largest music festival, Electric Picnic (EP), kicks off in Co Laois. From August 29th to September 1st – a little later than usual this year – about 80,000 people are expected to descend on the fields of the Stradbally estate for a weekend of music, comedy, chats and general festival shenanigans.

Whether you’re a veteran festivalgoer or just getting your feet wet – hopefully not literally – here is everything you need to know before heading to EP.

Who is playing?

There are far too many acts to mention them all, but highlights include headliners Hozier, Chappell Roan, Sam Fender and Kings of Leon. There is also an extensive line-up of Irish artists you will want to catch, such as Kneecap and Jazzy.

On top of that, new acts have been added to the line-up. Irish groups Inhaler and The Saw Doctors are set to perform with Conan Gray, Suki Waterhouse, The Kooks and Noel & Mike Hogan from The Cranberries, with RTÉ’s orchestra also added to the bill. Check out the full line-up for the main stage below. Stage times for this year’s acts are yet to be released but we will update this page as soon as they are.

When does it all start and finish?

Things kick off from 2pm on Thursday, August 28th, when early entry pass holders can enter the campsites. These passes are sold out, but keep an eye on ticketmaster.ie for any last-minute resale tickets. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see live performances and festival attractions day and night. Everybody should be cleared out and on the way home for a very big cup of tea by 1pm on Monday.

What’s the camping like?

General camping opens for Weekend Camping ticket holders from 9am on Friday, August 29th, and closes at 1pm on Monday, September 1st. The campsites are staffed 24 hours a day and attendees can arrive at any time during this period.

For those opting for something a little more boujee, EP’s Boutique campsites offer a more refined festival experience – if you’re happy to fork out more than €1,000 for many options. At the time of writing there are a limited number of these tents still available.

Make sure to bring a bag for any wet or dirty clothing and rubbish bags for any mess that will inevitably be created over the weekend.

Where will I find information about the different acts and events on at the festival?

You will be able to find out all the information you should need on the EP website, but organisers recommend downloading the Electric Picnic app on to your phone before the weekend.

Where should I go if I need help?

There will be 16 AIR (assistance, information and response) hubs across the campsites and arena, where local community groups and charities will provide safeguarding and support 24 hours a day.

There is also The Welfare Tent which is located in the Jimi Hendrix Campsite, open 24 hours a day. It can provide confidential advice around drugs, alcohol, legal highs and sexual health.

Additionally there will be a Main Medical Centre open 24 hours a day in the Jimi Hendrix campsite next to the arena entrance. There will be first aid points across the site in the Main Arena, Late Night Arena, Freetown, Family Camping, Andy Warhol, Samuel Beckett, Janis Joplin, General Campervan/Caravan Campsite and Oscar Wilde. Roaming mobile teams will also be on site.

Will we be fed, watered and showered?

There will be numerous food stalls at the festival and free drinking water points across the campsites and arena next to the toilet blocks. You can read our guide to finding the best food at the festival here. Cleansing is not an optional endeavour (your tentmates will thank us later). Showers are available on site, but if you don’t want to wait in line, baby wipes and dry shampoo can do the trick.

Can I smoke and vape?

Smoking and vaping is not permitted in enclosed spaces, including any indoor stages, tents and marquees. Disposable vapes are banned due to their impact on the environment, but refillable vapes are permitted.

Can I charge my phone?

Mobile phone company Three will be providing charging facilities at the Three Charge & Chill area by the main arena. You will also be able to rent portable chargers at the festival.

What about other valuables?

Bring as few as possible.

This is a cashless event. All bars, food stalls and other traders will only accept card payment, so make sure to bring your cards or a charger for your phone if that’s your preferred payment method.

How do I get there?

Dominic Sheridan and Connor Reddan from Nenagh all set for camping on the first day of the festival last year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Organisers stress that you need to follow EP signage and Garda directions, rather than what your satnav says, once you’re close to the festival site. There are different routes depending on where you are coming from, whether you are driving yourself or being dropped off, and what kind of ticket you have.

Festivalgoers are strongly encouraged to make their way to the site at Stradbally by public transport where possible.

By bus

Several bus companies are offering travel to and from EP:

Marathon Coaches will operate hourly services from North Wall Quay, bus stop number 7623, from Thursday to Sunday. Return services are also available. Early bird return tickets are priced at €35, while standard tickets are €50.

TravelMaster will be providing nationwide services to the festival on Thursday and Friday, August 28th and 29th, with return services operating on September 1st. Services will be running from 18 counties. Tickets are priced from €35-€60.

Irish Concert Travel will run a countrywide return service with tickets costing €50-55.

Martleys of Portlaoise will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station and Portlaoise Plaza off junction 17 to Stradbally. Tickets for these services can be purchased on the coach.

will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station and Portlaoise Plaza off junction 17 to Stradbally. Tickets for these services can be purchased on the coach. John Whelans will be running a shuttle bus from Portalington Market Square. Tickets for this service can be purchased on the coach.

Buses to concerts will be return services from Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Dublin, with prices from €63.57.

By train

Portlaoise has the closest station to the festival. You can check services on the Irish Rail website. From Portlaoise, Martleys of Portlaoise will be running a shuttle bus between the station and the festival site.

By car

M7 southbound (from Dublin and the North): Exit the M7 at Ballydavis interchange, junction 16, and follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions to designated parking areas.

M7 northbound (Limerick and the southwest): Continue on the M7 and exit at junction 17, then follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions.

M8 northbound (Cork and south): Exit the M8 at junction 3 for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix, then follow event traffic signage and directions from gardaí.

N80 Carlow and southeast: Travel along the N80 into Stradbally. At Court Square, turn left on to the Timahoe Road then follow event signs to the car parks.

N80 west: Proceed via Mountmellick and on to Portlaoise town. At the Fairgreen roundabout take the second exit on to the ring road. Continue to Mountrath Road R445 and turn right. At the next roundabout, continue straight to the Portlaoise South Circular Ring Road. At the O’Doran roundabout, take the third exit on to the R426 towards Sheffield. When the R426 meets the R425 at Sheffield Cross, continue straight on the R425. Continue for 4.6km until you reach Money Cross. At Money Cross, turn left and follow event signs to the car parks

If you have a family weekend ticket, early-entry pass, or Sunday ticket: The festival website has additional route details.

If you’re dropping people off or picking them up: The pick-up and drop-off point is located in Pudo (Pick Up and Drop Off) off the N80. Pedestrian access into site is via the Pudo gate. This is in the same location as in previous years and can be used by parents, friends, taxis and registered minibuses coaches.

By camper van: Campervan access opens from 2pm on Thursday, August 28th. You can find route details on the EP website.

By helicopter: Ah, now.

Car parks

Car parks will open for early-entry ticket holders from 2pm on Thursday. General ticket holders can access car parks from 9am on Friday morning. The car parks will remain open until 4pm on Monday, September 1st.

There will be no collection point at any car park over the duration of the weekend.

The car parks are staffed 24 hours a day and the organisers have stressed that there is to be no sleeping, camping or fires allowed in the car park.

You will be able to rent a trolley for two hours to take your things from the car park to the rental ground – just make sure to return your trolley as the deposit is €100!

All buses attending the event, taxis and motorists dropping off festivalgoers must use the Pudo area located just off the N80 on the Portlaoise side of Stradbally.

Are there any tickets left?

The Main Stage at Electric Picnic 2024 hosted Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris and Kylie Minogue. Photograph: Alan Betson

All tickets for this year’s festival are long sold out, but you can keep an eye out for any resale tickets at ticketmaster.ie – they’re like gold dust. Always buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the age policy?

EP is strictly an over-18s event, but children aged 12 and under can attend when accompanied by a ticket-holding adult and no extra ticket is necessary. The organisers have recommended bringing ID for each child – a colour photocopy of their passport should suffice.

Children aged 13-17 years old are not permitted to attend.

What’s the security like?

You and your bag may be searched at the entrance, on the site or as you leave. Any item that could be considered usable as a weapon, or which might endanger or disrupt anybody else, will be confiscated.

You can bring up to 48 cans of alcohol per person into the campsite (and up to four cans per person into the arena after 2am), as well as reusable bottles, bottles of water and soft drinks (although you must keep them sealed, and ensure they are no more than 500ml in size, if you want to bring them into the arena before the bars close at 2am). Food, small glass items such as perfume bottles (up to 100ml), make-up mirrors, and medication (organisers recommend bringing your prescription or a doctor’s note) are also permitted.

Remember that many of the things that you can bring to the campsite, you can’t bring into the main arenas.

This is not a complete list, and it may be updated, so check the festival website.

What should I bring?

Organisers advise not to bring more than you need, and don’t worry if you forget something – most things can be bought on-site if necessary. Here is what you definitely don’t want to forget:

Entry ticket and ID

Medication, if needed

Clothing for all weather and comfortable footwear

Camping equipment, including a sleeping bag and ground mat

An empty reusable bottle of any size

Bin bags for rubbish, recycling and any wet/dirty clothing

Power bank to charge devices

Bunting or decoration to easily distinguish your tent

What’s the weather forecast?

As always: wrap up, bring more changes of clothes than you think you’ll need, and don’t forget your suncream, rain jacket and waterproof footwear.

The weather forecast for the festival is yet to be released.

