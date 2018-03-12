Who are the top earners in education?
Universities have received Government approval to recruit top academics on salaries of up to €337,000 a year
Under public sector pay rules, salaries for public sector employees in general are capped and individuals may not earn more than the Taoiseach’s annual €190,000 salary. Photograph: iStock
These are among the top earners in higher education, based on records released by third-level institutions and the Higher Education Authority.
1. Prof Boris Kholodenko, Deputy Director of the Systems Biology Centre, UCD: €336,927
2. William Wijns, academic clinician established professor, NUI Galway: €250,000
3. Prof David Meagher, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €222,735
4. Michael Larvin, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735
5. Prof Deirdre McGrath, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735
6. Prof Clodagh O’Gorman, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735
7. Prof Joe Eustace, director of Cork clinical research facility, UCC: €219,716
8. Peter Cantillon, consultant professor, NUI Galway: €203,019
9. Andrew Murphy, consultant professor, NUI Galway: €203,019
10-12. John Calvin Coffey, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €200,345-€208,121
Amanda Cotter, medical consultant, University of Limerick
Austin Stack, medical consultant, University of Limerick
13. Andrew Deeks, president, UCD: €190,233
14. Prof Mark O’Malley, professor of electrical engineering, UCD: €188,381
15. James Browne, president, NUI Galway: €187,255
16. Patrick Prendergast, provost, TCD: €186,693
17. Kieran Thomas, associate professor and medical consultant, University of Limerick: €185,095-€192,870
18-22. John Boland, Dean of research, TCD
Oliver Daniels, chief executive officer of research centre, TCD
Aljosa Smolic, SFI research professor of creative technologies, TCD
Oliver Daniels, CEO Insight, NUI Galway
Prof Fengzhou Fang, professor of precision manufacturing, UCD: €185,000
Note: These earnings are based on records collected over the last 12 months from third-level institutions. Earnings may have changed in the interim and include non-pensionable allowances.
This list is not exhaustive as colleges - TCD, UCD and RCSI - in some instances did not release the names of top-earners.