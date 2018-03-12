Who are the top earners in education?

These are among the top earners in higher education, based on records released by third-level institutions and the Higher Education Authority.

Prof Boris Kholodenko, Deputy Director of the Systems Biology Centre, UCD, yops the list at €336,927. Photograph: UCD

1. Prof Boris Kholodenko, Deputy Director of the Systems Biology Centre, UCD: €336,927

2. William Wijns, academic clinician established professor, NUI Galway: €250,000

3. Prof David Meagher, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €222,735

4. Michael Larvin, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735

5. Prof Deirdre McGrath, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735

6. Prof Clodagh O’Gorman, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €213,837-€222,735

7. Prof Joe Eustace, director of Cork clinical research facility, UCC: €219,716

8. Peter Cantillon, consultant professor, NUI Galway: €203,019

9. Andrew Murphy, consultant professor, NUI Galway: €203,019

Prof Deirdre McGrath, medical consultant, University of Limerick is the 5th highest earner in education in Ireland. Photograph: UL

10-12. John Calvin Coffey, medical consultant, University of Limerick: €200,345-€208,121

Amanda Cotter, medical consultant, University of Limerick

Austin Stack, medical consultant, University of Limerick

13. Andrew Deeks, president, UCD: €190,233

14. Prof Mark O’Malley, professor of electrical engineering, UCD: €188,381

15. James Browne, president, NUI Galway: €187,255

16. Patrick Prendergast, provost, TCD: €186,693

17. Kieran Thomas, associate professor and medical consultant, University of Limerick: €185,095-€192,870

18-22. John Boland, Dean of research, TCD

Oliver Daniels, chief executive officer of research centre, TCD

Aljosa Smolic, SFI research professor of creative technologies, TCD

Oliver Daniels, CEO Insight, NUI Galway

Prof Fengzhou Fang, professor of precision manufacturing, UCD: €185,000

Note: These earnings are based on records collected over the last 12 months from third-level institutions. Earnings may have changed in the interim and include non-pensionable allowances.

This list is not exhaustive as colleges - TCD, UCD and RCSI - in some instances did not release the names of top-earners.