Nearly one in five Garda stations unable to access internet, Minister says

There are currently 111 Garda stations without a connection to the internet.

That is according to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, who confirmed Garda authorities expect this total to reduce by almost a third in the near future.

He said internet connectivity for 34 of the 111 stations is nearing completion under a Garda modernisation and renewal programme. A further 12 stations are due to be connected by the end of the year.

There are 564 operational Garda stations across the State.

In a written Dáil reply to Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan, he said any garda attached to a currently unconnected station can access the Garda Pulse system at their local district station. “Members in non-networked locations can also contact the Garda Information Services Centre or an associated networked station if required.”

Separately, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe confirmed to Mr O’Callaghan that this year to date it has cost the taxpayer €193,792 to maintain and provide security to vacant Garda stations.

The €193,792 spend this year on vacant stations follows a spend of €217,766 in 2017.

Mr O’Callaghan said: “The failure to connect Garda stations to the internet is a serious failure of government. It is not possible for gardaí to perform their functions effectively if they do not have fast and consistent access to the internet.”