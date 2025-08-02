Lions v Australia live updates: Tourists look for 3-0 series win in Sydney

Pre-match content? We’ve always got plenty for you keen beans. With plenty of time left until kick-off, why don’t you listen to myself and John O’Sullivan argue about who Ireland’s greatest Lions is on The Counter Ruck podcast. We do, of course, also run through today’s talking points.

Why has James Lowe been dropped?

Who is Ireland’s greatest ever Lion? Listen | 26:49

Australia have also made changes after their fightback came up short last weekend. Taniela Tupou is back at tighthead to add some power.

It will be needed given Rob Valetini, so impressive in Melbourne, is once again injured. Nic White starts at scrumhalf in his last international before retirement.

Will Skelton stays in but it remains to be seen how long he’ll last given he was called ashore after 47 minutes last time out.

Let’s start with the teams, because that’s all we care about as Lions onlookers, right? How many blokes from my country are involved?

With Ireland, the answer is nine in the starting XV. The two changes (from an Irish perspective) are James Ryan starting at secondrow after his impressive bench cameo last week, while James Lowe is replaced on the wing by Blair Kinghorn.

Our team for Saturday's third Test in Sydney! 🦁#Lions2025 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 31, 2025

For the last time this summer, it’s time to say good morning and welcome you all to live coverage of the Lions vs Australia.

With the series decided, Andy Farrell and co are in Sydney for the final game of this tour. The Lions want a series sweep, Australia are trying to salvage some pride. Well, pride on the series scoreboard after their sensational first half performance last week showed at least some backbone.

Nathan here to guide you through what’s what as we build up to kick-off at 11am Irish time.