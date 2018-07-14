Man arrested over death of elderly man in Clondalkin

Gardaí investigating the death of an elderly man in west Dublin on Friday have arrested a 47-year-old man.

The 47-year-old was detained in Lucan on Saturday in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to a home in Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin at 8.45pm on Friday, where they discovered a man (74) with serious injuries.

The man was treated for his injuries and was taken to Tallaght Hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

A Garda spokesman said “it is believed that there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.”

A postmortem examination will take place on Sunday. The scene has been closed off and a detailed examination will take place on Saturday morning by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Ronanstown Garda station are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward and contact the station at 01-6667700.

The suspect is being detained at Lucan Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.