Court steps in after man gives €350,000 to poor to get to heaven

The man had claimed he had been told by God to give away all of his money and if he did so he would get to heaven, the court heard. Photograph: Alan Betson

The High Court has stepped in to protect the interests of a farmer who has already given €350,000 cash to homeless and poor people on the basis God has promised him a seat in heaven.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey on Friday appointed a guardian to represent the best interests of the farmer, aged in his forties, who, the court heard, only last week gave €1,000 cash to a homeless woman he met.

Solicitor Katherine Kelleher, speaking on behalf of the Health Service Executive (HSE), told Judge Twomey the man had recently sold his farm for around €600,000 and by May last had been left with just €288,000 in two bank accounts.

A medical report was handed into court.

“The situation is that in a short number of weeks he has again given away added sums in the region of €38,000,” Ms Kelleher said.

“His bank accounts are literally haemorrhaging cash. I have received a phone call just this morning revealing that in one of the accounts there is now an overdraft of €65,000.”

She told Judge Twomey the man claimed he had been told by God to give away all of his money and if he did so he would get to heaven.

Ms Kellleher said she was applying to the court on behalf of the HSE for the appointment of a guardian ad litem to look after the best interests of the man. His total funds now stand at €250,000.

Judge Twomey said he would appoint a guardian ad litem in light of the evidence that had been presented to the court.

He said he would also make an order in the extended terms sought by the HSE directing the two banks concerned be directed to permit all inquiries be made regarding the man’s accounts and allowing the guardian ad litem take all steps considered necessary.

The proceedings were returned into early September. The man concerned cannot be identified by order of the court.