Man (76) charged after children fell ill at Leicestershire summer camp

Stathern, Leicestershire, after a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp which led to children being taken to hospital. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire

A 76-year-old man has been charged after a number of children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire, England.

Jon Ruben, of Ruddington, Nottingham, has been charged with three counts of wilful ill treatment of a child. The charges relate to three children at the rural camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire police said on Friday.

Police launched an investigation after children attending the camp at Stathern Lodge, near Melton, became unwell.

Emergency services attended the scene and eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, along with one adult, were taken to hospital as a precaution. All of the patients have since been discharged.

Mr Ruben has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester magistrates court on Saturday.

Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of a 76-year-old man with child cruelty offences following a police investigation into a summer camp held at Stathern Lodge, Leicestershire.

“This decision has been made after reviewing a file of evidence from Leicestershire police.

“Jonathon Ruben will be charged with three offences of wilful ill treatment of a child relating to three boys. He will appear at Leicester magistrates court on Saturday, August 2nd.

“This has been an extremely upsetting and shocking moment for the community, and especially for the children and parents most directly affected.

“We would like to remind all concerned that there are now active criminal proceedings against Mr Ruben and he has the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Leicestershire police had originally said the incident happened on Monday, before amending it to Sunday, and it remains unclear whether officers only responded on Monday and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force said in a statement: “The owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident.”

The investigation is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit’s major incident team.

Detective inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.”

He added: “This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The IOPC said: “Our assessment team has examined all available evidence and concluded the matter should be independently investigated by the IOPC.

“The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour – namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities – that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire police’s response to what was later declared a critical incident.” - Guardian