Psychiatrist report on Eleanor Donaldson’s health expected on Monday

Eleanor Donaldson was not required to attend court on Friday. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A psychiatrist’s report on the health of Eleanor Donaldson, who is accused of sex offences along with her husband, the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, is expected to be ready on Monday, a court has been told.

Their trial had been scheduled for March but was postponed days before it was due to begin because of Ms Donaldson’s ill-health.

A fresh date for the trial has been set for November.

Previous court hearings have been told Ms Donaldson was mentally unwell and under the care of a medical consultant.

A forensic psychiatric assessment to determine whether she is medically fit to stand trial took place on July 18th, Belfast Crown Court heard on Friday. The report is expected after the weekend.

Mr Donaldson (62), with an address in Dromore, Co Down, has previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Ms Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

Mr and Ms Donaldson were not in court on Friday, as neither defendant was required to attend.

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

During the brief review hearing, judge Paul Ramsey said he was “keen to keep matters under observation so we can make sure that the trial is not interfered with”.

A further review date was set for September 11th.

The judge also agreed to sign a third-party application for the release of Ms Donaldson’s hospital notes and records.

Defence barrister Ian Turkington said the court “would be familiar with the log jam within the [health] trusts in relation to the provision of medical notes and records” and his team had “been trying to get these notes for months now”.

He said his understanding was that without such an application, “it’s six months otherwise” to obtain the required information. “Your Honour can obtain these notes quicker, much, much quicker,” he said.

Mr Donaldson, who was the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson took over as head of the DUP.