Shouts heard from home of Dublin man (74) just before death

A pensioner killed in his home in Dublin was fatally attacked by a man known to him just after having drinks to celebrate his birthday, gardaí believe.

The victim has been named as 74-year-old Tony Timms from Clondalkin in the west of the city.

Mr Timms was injured in what gardaí are treating as a domestic incident at his home on Friday night.

Local people have told gardaí they heard shouting coming from inside the house, a local authority terraced property.

At least one neighbour went in to the house to investigate the shouts but Mr Timms had already sustained a number of injuries.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services arrived at the scene on Rowlagh Green just before 9pm.

Paramedics treated Mr Timms at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving.

The scene was sealed off on Friday night and underwent a forensic examination on Saturday, carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Mr Timms, whose health was poor, had been in a nearby pub on Friday and was fatally injured shortly after returning home.

It is believed he sustained head injuries but it was not clear if they caused his death.

A suspect has since been arrested and was still being questioned by the Garda on Sunday afternoon.

He was tracked down to a park in Lucan, Co Dublin, and taken to Lucan Garda station for questioning.

The arrested man is a suspect in the case and was well known to Mr Timms.

He was being questioned under section 4 of Criminal Justice Act 1984 and was due to be charged or released without charge by Sunday evening.

The Garda has described Mr Timms’ death as suspicious. The results of the postmortem on his remains will determine the course of the investigation.

“At approximately 8.45pm gardaí in Ronanstown were called to a house at Rowlagh Green where a male had been injured,” a Garda statement said.

“On arrival a 74-year-old male was discovered with serious injuries. It is believed that there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.

“The injured male was taken to Tallaght Hospital and later pronounced dead,” it said, adding the scene had been sealed off for examination.