India’s embassy in Dublin warns citizens of increasing violent attacks in Ireland

Indian citizens have been warned they are at increasing risk of being attacked in Ireland.

The alert follows a number of recent violent incidents.

India’s embassy in Dublin has issued an advisory to its citizens urging them to avoid isolated areas and to be generally more conscious of their security and surroundings.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard,” the note states.

It includes an emergency number for anyone in need of assistance.

“All Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours,” the embassy said.

The warning comes two weeks after an Indian man was attacked in Tallaght by a group that stripped him of some of his clothing and subjected him to a beating. He suffered two large wounds to his forehead, a broken nose, black eyes and bruises to his legs and arms.

The victim, an IT worker aged in his 40s, was left wandering bloodied in a residential area with no trousers after being targeted by a group of teenagers in Kilnamanagh.

He was walking to the Vinayaka Hindu temple in Kingswood, following a Google Maps route, when the group surrounded him, taunting him and questioning why he had come to Ireland, before setting upon him.

Local resident Jennifer Murray spotted the victim as she was driving in the area and stopped to go to his aid. She gave him a blanket and waited with him for an ambulance to arrive.

After the attack, videos of the man were posted on social media, along with false claims he had exposed himself. The posts were amplified by far-right agitators and garnered hundreds of thousands of views within days.

Later that day, also in Tallaght, a young man from India who is attending college in Dublin, was attacked by a group of teenagers in Seán Walsh Park at about 6pm. He suffered a broken nose.

Indians in Ireland have said there have been other attacks, which have not been reported to gardaí, but details of which were shared on community WhatsApp groups.

Both the attacks in Tallaght are being investigated by gardaí, who have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In reply to queries, An Garda Síochána said it “takes hate crime very seriously” with each offence “professionally investigated and victims supported during the criminal justice process”.

The Garda has said hate-related crime was underreported.

“An Garda Síochána continues to encourage any victim of any crime to report this to An Garda Síochána including any indication that the crime may have a hate motivation,” it said.

“The increase in reporting of such incidents has been noted in each year of reporting, which is positive.”

Garda data shows a 12 per cent increase in the number of hate-related incidents reported in the State between 2022 and 2023. Most of these were linked to the victims’ ethnicity or nationality.