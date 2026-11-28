How agreeable are you?

It’s one of those questions that’s better answered by other people. I am someone who will always change their mind when presented with sound evidence. I think it’s important not to be a feather for every wind that blows. I definitely hold on to my opinions and stand my ground and fight for the things I find important. When someone explains to me why another course of action is the better one, I will always be agreeable to that. Compromise can sometimes be a bad thing but also the route to amazing things.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order and has it defined you?

I am the oldest and I think it has defined me in a way. I have a September birthday. I know there are a lot of statistics with high achieving sports athletes being born that month. In a family when you’re the eldest, you are slightly ahead in your development, you are always aware of being the most “grown up” one. I have two kids and being the older one and younger one brings out different things. The youngest one can sometimes be louder and want more attention. Sometimes the older one has to be more sensible and put up with things. I think it changes from family to family

What is your middle name and what do you think of it?

My middle name is a deeply Irish name. It’s O’Sullivan. It’s my mother’s surname. She put it in there as my middle name. She is a product of an O’Leary and an O’Sullivan. She is the daughter of two Irish parents. It’s always been there as a reminder for my Irish heritage and identity. I am a storyteller so I like to think that a big part of that is from my Irish lineage.

When did you last get angry?

When I did some filming recently ...It was quite chaotic. We had an interviewee waiting far too long. I internalised my anger at that point. I am a great advocate of the expression, “fail to prepare, prepare to fail”. The things that make me angry are when I feel like people aren’t trying hard enough and not being thoughtful enough of others. When you’re doing a job that services other people, especially when it’s TV, then it’s especially very true.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

My youth. I would say I’m happier now than any other time in my life. There is something wonderful about ageing and growing into yourself and growing comfortable with yourself. Having outgrown the anxieties of youth is like you’ve passed over the mountain and finally now you can see the great views. But I do miss the energy of youth. You start to look at yourself in the mirror and you think, ‘Oh, I look a bit older now’, and I am a bit stiffer when I get out of bed in the morning. Sometimes you think if you could do youth again but with your current mindset and everything you have learned you’d be a superhuman. Y

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

Undoubtedly the Blasket Islands. It is a place of deep peace but also somewhere you are very aware of the layers of history. People used to live there at some point before it became impossible. It makes you realise nothing is forever. I feel a deep connection every time I’ve been there. There is a book about the island called Twenty Years A-Growing by Maurice O’Sullivan who is a distant relative. There aren’t many places in the world where you can find that level of peace and there is a lovely journey from Dingle to the islands.

What is your strongest childhood memory?

My strongest childhood memory is a traumatic one. It’s about a headmistress I had who was a Miss Trunchbull character [from the Roald Dahl book, Matilda]. I was the only vegetarian in my school in the northeast of England in the 1980s. I was a picky eater and this headmistress couldn’t stand that. I didn’t like baked beans. She asked why and I said that I didn’t like tomato sauce. The next day she came in and drained some baked beans of the tomato sauce and stood over me and watched me eat cold, sauceless baked beans as I wept into them. There was a degree of old-fashioned Victorian sadism that had no place in the modern world. It really stuck with me and I thought I never want to be the sort of adult who makes a kid feel like that. Be nice, be kind. Why on earth would you want to punish a kid like that? Who cares if they don’t like baked beans?

When do you think you were happiest?

You are happy in different ways. There is family happiness and the happiness you have in your career. It is the satisfaction of success. But I had a lovely time with my family recently. We went to New York together to see the premiere of my play, 2:22 – A Ghost Story. I also felt incredibly happy on stage at the Royal Albert Hall last Halloween when I did a special performance there in front of 5,000 people. I would see the pinnacles of happiness in both family and career. I think that is a healthy balance. It is good to enjoy both.

What do you think happens when we die?

Well this is what I spend all day almost every day thinking about but I don’t think I can give you an answer. I think I am really interested in ghosts because I am desperately frightened of death and would much prefer death not to be the end. I cannot understand why we would accumulate this amazing store of information as human beings, all of these relationships and communications, then the idea of it ceasing in a split second feels brutally bleak for me. I like to think there is a possibility of contact after death.

What is your biggest career/personal regret?

I wish I was musical. I think that is a great power to have. I tried to join two bands as a kid and I got kicked out of both. I can’t even clap on time and get asked to stop singing at weddings and funerals. When I’m on tour and I get on stage and there is dry ice, red lights and rock music playing I wish I was secretly a rock star with a guitar, wowing the crowd.

Danny Robins’s podcast and TV series Uncanny is coming to Dublin and Belfast next year for Uncanny Live: The Haunted Arena Tour. Irish tour dates are Thursday, November 11th, 2027 at Belfast’s SSE Arena and Friday, November 12th, 2027 in Dublin’s 3Arena.