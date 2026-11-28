Illusion of My Life was the theme of the brush and sponge category of this year’s World Bodypainting Festival, and Irish entrant Caitríona Giblin chose to focus on how a person’s appearance is a mere fragment of who they really are.

“We construct versions of ourselves for the world to see, sometimes deliberately concealing the parts we’re afraid others won’t understand or accept,” Giblin says.

“At the same time, our own experiences, fears and insecurities distort how we perceive others.”

She wanted her work to lay bare all the different layers everyone contains.

Giblin runs Dublin Body Paint and teaches face- and body-painting classes in secondary schools and colleges around Dublin.

Her model was Viktoriia Malaki, who works with her. It took Giblin eight hours to paint Malaki; she kept her warm in the studio by strategically placing blankets around her body as she painted different parts of her, and cranking the heating up.

Pre-Covid, Giblin travelled to attend the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria each year, but it has been held online since.

“They want to bring it back, they are having little hotspots of people around the world, where anyone could sign up and go and paint. It’s nice to paint with other people for the moral support and it is a real community thing,” Giblin says.

She hopes next year to encourage more Irish artists to sign up for the competition.

Artists' paintbrushes lined up ready for use in the global World Bodypainting Festival brush and sponge classic category. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A palette of body paints at the World Bodypainting Festival. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Caitríona Giblin of Dublin Body Paint and model Viktoriia Malaki get ready for the World Bodypainting Festival, brush and sponge classic category. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Caitríona Giblin takes part in the World Bodypainting Festival Irish hotspot with model Viktoriia Malaki. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Detail of Caitríona Giblin's design on the back of her model, Viktoriia Malaki. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw