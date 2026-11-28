Jackie McDonald was the public face of the Ulster Defence Association.

He was its “brigadier” – to use the loyalist paramilitary group’s terminology – in south Belfast, though he was one of several who held such rank.

He was generally regarded as the de facto leader of the illegal organisation and presided over its transition from the Troubles, Northern Ireland’s three-decade-long conflict, to the peace process.

Where once his group might have plotted to kill former IRA prisoner Sean “Spike” Murray, in more recent years the two met regularly and even shared lifts.

McDonald was a frequent attendee at Irish government events in Belfast, played golf with Martin McAleese at the K Club in Co Kildare and regarded Martin’s wife, the former president Mary McAleese, as a friend.

“She is a great woman,” he told The Irish Times last year.

[ ‘It makes us look like Neanderthals’: UDA leader laments loyalist street violence but sees role for ‘paramilitary influence’Opens in new window ]

But McDonald is the UDA’s leader no longer, ousted in what veteran journalist Hugh Jordan, who broke the story in the Sunday World, described as a “paramilitary putsch which has rocked loyalism” following accusations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with an adult woman half his age.

The Irish Times attempted to contact McDonald for comment, but received no response. He told Jordan he wanted the opportunity to clear his name, saying: “If I tell the whole story from start to finish, some people won’t like it. But at least it will explain how it all came about.”

With hindsight, another remark in that same Irish Times interview from 2025 now reads as eerily prescient. Too many young loyalists “think they missed out on the conflict”, McDonald said. “They’re saying: ‘We’ll not be told what to do by grey-haired old men. We’ll do a better job than you.’”

At 79, McDonald’s age was undoubtedly a factor in weakening his influence and so too were those high-profile friendships.

Jackie McDonald and Martin McGuinness on the Falls Road. Photograph: Colm O'Reilly/Pacemaker Press

Some “certainly didn’t like his association with republicans and people who were perceived as part of the Republic of Ireland State”, says Jordan.

Nor did some like his very public opposition to drug dealing.

More than a decade ago, McDonald told loyalists at a Remembrance Sunday event on Sandy Row in south Belfast: “There’s no such thing as a loyalist drug dealer. If you’re a loyalist, you wouldn’t want to be a drug dealer, and if you’re a drug dealer, you can’t be a loyalist.”

A July 2026 assessment by the Police Service of Northern Ireland concluded the UDA in west Belfast, north Antrim and southeast Antrim was involved in “a wide range of criminality” including “assaults and shootings, supply and distribution of controlled drugs, blackmail (extortion), intimidation, money lending and money laundering”.

Since its creation in 2017 the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, which comprises the PSNI, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Revenue and Customs and investigates the loyalist paramilitary UVF and the dissident republican INLA as well as those UDA subgroupings, has recovered more than £12.3 million (€14.7 million) of controlled drugs, seized 455 weapons and firearms, and charged or reported for prosecution 600 people.

McDonald’s opponents saw their opportunity, and took it.

“This is certainly the end of an era,” says Jordan. “In his own way he did bring it [the UDA] forward, because he genuinely wanted to see change and an accommodation.

“He once told me that once a united Ireland was off the agenda, then he was quite happy with that, and he certainly steered them away from the drug-dealing image ... with a lot of emphasis on remembrance, even attending a remembrance service alongside members of the DUP, standing beside [the Deputy First Minister] Emma Little-Pengelly.

“That was his kind of legacy ... but obviously other people didn’t like that.”

During the Troubles, the UDA was responsible for more than 400 killings. McDonald joined in July 1972, in the immediate aftermath of the Provisional IRA’s bombing of Belfast known as Bloody Friday, and in 1989 was sentenced to 10 years in prison for extortion.

His reputation was as “a hard man”, but one the Irish and British governments could do business with, which made him a crucial point of contact in their efforts towards the disbanding of loyalist paramilitary groups.

[ A calculated game: the latest attempt to persuade NI paramilitaries to disbandOpens in new window ]

As recently as last month, an independent report commissioned by the two governments concluded there was a “window of opportunity” and recommended an “independent, time-bound transition mechanism” be implemented “without delay”.

These efforts will continue, though with potentially an increasingly fragmented UDA. The assessment of academic and author on loyalism, Dr Aaron Edwards, is that there will be “a continued Balkanisation of that particular brand of loyalism, so the UDA will not implode as such, but there will be no unifying voice or single point of contact”.

He highlights “worrying” trends, including recruitment by loyalist paramilitary organisations and the identification of loyalism with anti-immigrant sentiment, as seen in riots in Belfast during the summer, and describes a recent conversation with someone “very influential in loyalism ... who just said, ‘it’s all about money.’”

“I see it as a downward spiral,” says Jordan. “You’ll make more money as a drug dealer as opposed to waiting for a government grant to run a loyalist event.”