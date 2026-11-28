“They were shown a cartoon video one day of the Bible story of Daniel being thrown into the lion’s den. She was absolutely terrified after it, she began to have sleepless nights.

“She went from being a really happy-go-lucky child in preschool to just being this ball of anxiety going into school every day.”

Aoife Cassidy’s daughter was opted out of religious instruction when she started at her local Catholic primary school in south Dublin in 2023. She remained in the classroom for much of the teaching, absorbing what was going on around her.

She was the only child in her class who was opted out, and sat at the back of the for these lessons, colouring or practising her handwriting.

On days when her classmates went to Mass, she had to be collected early from school. Sacraments such as Communion were seen as a key moment in other children’s lives and were celebrated by the school.

“It was a horrible experience, to be honest. A very stigmatising experience for her and for me,” Cassidy says.

“I also want to emphasise that our children have attended schools with many wonderful teachers and have had many positive educational experiences. We are not seeking to undermine those schools, nor are we suggesting that religious families should lose anything. We simply want our own children’s rights to be respected.”

A feeling of isolation and “being othered” is reported by some parents who are frustrated with the pace of change when it comes to removing religious patronage from Ireland’s primary schools.

Aoife Cassidy. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The vast majority of primary schools, more than 90 per cent, are denominational, meaning they have a religious patron and ethos. Some 88 per cent of them are Catholic.

In practice this means children often receive Catholic teaching during the school day, learning about prayer and liturgy. They can also prepare for sacraments – First Communion and Confirmation – at school.

There have been growing calls for this type of religious instruction to be removed from the school day, and for there to be more choice in the kind of schools children can attend.

In response to this, the Department of Education ran a nationwide poll earlier this year called the Primary School Survey, which sought the views of parents, teachers and boards of management.

The survey asked parents of children attending primary school, and parents of children yet to enter the school system, about their preferences on school patronage and ethos, coeducational or single-sex provision and whether they wanted teaching through Irish.

[ Majority of parents with children in single-sex primary schools want change to coeducationalOpens in new window ]

Some 485,000 households were targeted in the survey, and more than 200,000 valid responses were received, putting the final response rate at just over 40 per cent.

This means results at some schools have a high margin of error, depending on how many parents responded.

Overall results, which were published last April, found that about 40 per cent of parents who sent their children to religious-run schools would like to see a change to a multidenominational ethos.

A multidenominational ethos school is one run by a nonreligious patron, such as Educate Together.

[ Emer Nowlan: Ireland’s approach to religious-run schools breaches many families’ constitutional rightsOpens in new window ]

The survey also found that 42 per cent of those who intended to send their child to a denominational school in the future would like to see this school change to a multidenominational ethos.

Individual results for every school were published in June. The department asked management at each school to examine their results and engage with their school community before informing them and their patron if they wished to be included in the first group of schools to take action on the survey results.

The deadline for schools to make this decision is Monday, November 30th, having been pushed out by a month from its original date of October 31st to allow more time for schools to reflect.

It’s a matter of basic fairness and of a genuine human right — Tom Finegan

The department say that when schools come forward seeking change, it will support them by assigning a dedicated contact to assist them through the process, along with a “range of additional supports”.

The first changes arising from the process are expected to be introduced from September 2027.

However, some parents have said they are not happy with how their school is handling the results, reporting schools repolling parents, or in some instances claiming there is “scaremongering” about the impact of change.

Cassidy, who is a member of Education Equality, a campaign group seeking the removal of religious instruction and sacramental preparation from Irish primary schools, says her interactions with the department on the issue have been “an exercise in frustration”.

“There needs to be dialogue on this. There’s a significant amount of people who are not happy with the status quo.”

In the absence of access to a local multidenominational school, parents can opt their children out of religious instruction at their religious-run school. This right is provided for in the Constitution.

Tom Finegan, father of three primary school-aged children and lecturer in theology and religious studies at Mary Immaculate College in Co Limerick, says it is important to him to have his children brought up learning about their family’s religion, and to receive that education in school.

“The Catholic ethos is important and unique. It matters that my children are brought up with a sense of God.

“Parents naturally want their messaging re-enforced by the school. No parent teaching their children to ‘love thy neighbour’ would be happy for the school to remain silent on that matter,” Finegan says.

Tom Finegan

However, he believes “many Catholic schools should be divested” in order to create better diversity but also to strengthen the faith formation of those in genuinely religious schools.

“A significant number [of primary schools] are only nominally Catholic, run and staffed by people with little commitment to and understanding of the faith. It would be better to have fewer yet religiously richer and more confident Catholic schools.

“This would add real pluralism at primary level. Currently, many Catholic schools are better at forming agnostics than at forming Christians,” Finegan says.

Although he would want his children’s school to retain its religious patron, he would accept divestment if that was what the majority of the school community wanted.

“While I would vote for my kids’ school to remain Catholic, if there was real local support for more choice in relation to school ethos, I would accept that for the demand to be met divestment may be the best solution.

“Catholic patrons, Catholic schools and Catholic parents should be fair-minded about this,” he says.

“Atheist or agnostic parents, or others who don’t want Catholic or wider Christian education, should absolutely have a real choice of schools available to them. It’s a matter of basic fairness and of a genuine human right, the right of parents to decide how their children are educated,” Finegan adds.

If you had to go to Mass to get into hospital, everyone would go mad — Christina Moran

Although the number of schools proposing to enter a divestment process will not be known until after the deadline for applications closes next week, department sources this week were adamant there would be a substantial number – with more to follow.

Gabrielle Tracey has twin nine-year-old daughters, Emily and Eva, who attend a Catholic school in Co Cavan.

Gabrielle and her husband Keith Tracey did not want their daughters raised in the Catholic faith for a number of reasons, she says, but mainly because of “everything we’ve watched unfold in the Catholic Church”, referencing the various abuse scandals.

[ Christian Brothers trust urged to follow Australian model in compensating sex abuse victimsOpens in new window ]

“My job as a parent is to give my children choices, and it is not to tell them which way of believing something is right and wrong. I won’t put them into something that I don’t believe in and that we don’t practice,” Tracey says.

She says they came to an agreement that the girls would sit at the back of the class while religious instruction was happening.

“It took a couple of times where religion was being taught in class, and the girls were coming home reciting prayers before we had to go back into the school again and say, ‘I have a five-year-old who’s now putting their hands together and praying in my kitchen when they have been asked to be opted out of religion, but they’re still absorbing it at the back of the class’. So the next step then was to get them headphones, which they had for a period of time,” Tracey says.

The vast majority of primary schools, more than 90 per cent, are denominational. Photograph: Getty Images

And when Tracey’s father died, “the story of the resurrection came up, and my kids were now having nightmares at night time because they wanted to know why Papa wasn’t coming back to life again like Jesus did”.

The parents then agreed with the school that the girls would be taken out of the classroom during religious instruction so they would not overhear what was being taught.

It is not the perfect solution.

Tracey says she does not blame the schools, or the teachers working in them, for the sense of isolation this can create.

“There are no clear guidelines from the Department of Education. They wash their hands of this entire situation and lay it at the feet of the schools. And every single child gets treated differently because of that. There is no uniformity. There is no structure. And these children and parents are completely and utterly left at sea and at the mercy of the schools that are there,” Tracey says.

In response to questions, the department said it was working on best-practice guidelines for schools where a parent wanted a child to be opted out of religion. However, the department said the manner in which a school facilitied a child’s withdrawal from these classes was “a matter for the school concerned”.

The department said it would not identify individual schools that it felt should change patron, and instead the process had to be progressed “at school level” and through “meaningful local engagement”.

[ Carl O'Brien: Churches are half-empty. So why does the Catholic Church still control so many of our primary schools?Opens in new window ]

Christina Moran’s eldest child is due to start junior infants next year and she is looking for a school for him near the family home in south Dublin.

Moran was born and raised as a Catholic and attended a Catholic school.

“I fully thought through my whole life that I would get married in a Catholic church, and I would have children, and they’d be baptised, and I would just do what had happened for generations before me. Notwithstanding that I knew I didn’t believe in transubstantiation, and I knew there were tenets of the Catholic faith that I very much did not like,” Moran says.

[ Fintan O’Toole: Ireland is no longer Catholic. Why are our schools?Opens in new window ]

It was not until she met her now husband, an atheist, that she interrogated why she would do something she did not believe in, just because it was what people did.

“The more I dug into it, the more I thought, okay, well, actually, I don’t believe in this. Loads of people see a huge benefit in a Catholic education for their children and in Catholic beliefs, and that’s gorgeous for them. But I don’t believe it, and I very quickly came to the realisation that that wasn’t for me,” she says.

However, finding a school close to their home that is multidenominational in ethos has proved to be a struggle.

[ The Irish Times view on school divestment: painfully slowOpens in new window ]

The opt-out scenarios in the local religious-run schools are similar to those described by Cassidy and Tracey: sitting at the back of the classroom, being picked up early when the class goes to Mass and not participating in sacramental preparation, which is a big part of school life.

Moran says it is “insane” they could feel forced to give up the convenience of attending a local school because of their religious views: “If you had to go to Mass to get into St Vincent’s [Hospital], everyone would go mad.”

Chief executive of the Catholic Education Partnership, Alan Hynes-Cendrzak, said in June when the survey results were issued that they showed “little national pressure for change” and also noted a “general preference among Deis school communities to remain within the Catholic sector”.

He said Catholic schools were doing “wonderful work” in supporting diversity, inclusion and social disadvantage.

“A survey result may identify a signal for discussion, but it does not, by itself, constitute a decision to transfer patronage,” he said.

“Catholic patrons will work to support school communities and the department where there is a credible basis for engagement, while also protecting the rights of families who continue to seek Catholic education for their children.”

Parents in the east and southeast are more likely to want change than those in the rural midlands, northwest and Border counties, according to the survey.